The viral Wizkid FC identified as Callistius Chisom spurred another discussion online as it looked like he was beginning to lose relevance

Recall that the young hustler buzzed the internet weeks after he had a face-off with Nigerian singer Davido

Callistius, in a recent update, noticed that the number of followers he gathered after the heated episode with the Afrobeats singer have reduced as he reacted to it

The viral Wizkid FC barber, identified as Callistus Chisom, has complained over the decline of his followers barely a month after his newfound fame.

Legit.ng reported that the young man trended on the social media space weeks ago after an altercation he had with Nigerian singer Davido on Instagram.

Wizkid FC Barber reacts to losing followers.

Source: Instagram

Callistus referred to the former DMW boss as the "003" of the music industry, in contrast to Davido's self-proclaimed title "001."

Davido immediately responded, stating that the barber had missed out on his generational blessings, as he could have patronized him or even opened a saloon for him.

The barber, a staunch Wizkid fan, refused to give in, arguing that Davido was the one to decide his destiny.

Shortly after their online feud, the barber earned a large following, with many other Wizkid fans promising to improve his life because of how bravely he stood up to Davido.

Wizkid FC barber loses followers

During a question-and-answer section on Callistsus' page, some netizens pointed out that he was losing followers.

The viral replied by noting that no one was permanent in life,

"In this life, people comes and go. But wo go stay go stay."

Reactions trail Wizkid FC barber's remark

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@_favorite_ada:

"People comes as how."

@_oluwaseun9:

"e no go drop quote kee?"

@XonRPT:

"Baba dey drop quote."

@Niffwizzy15:

"Say na people comes and go."

@Banana10yz:

"The guy no sharp….he suppose talk say nah Instagram dey suk hin followers."

Siri announces best artist in Nigeria

Meanwhile, a gathering of curious Nigerians consulted Apple digital assistant Siri on who the finest musician was in the country.

A video showed the young men shirtless on a hot afternoon as they circled one of them who had an iPhone.

Siri's response revealed that the Star Boy music executive Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, was the greatest artist in the country.

