Danku, Oristefemi's former manager, has stepped into the ongoing feud between the singer and his former wife, Nabila

According to him, he was the person who introduced the singer and the sports journalist, as he added that his former boss lied in his interview

Speaking about Portable, he noted that the singer lied to him, and he sued him, but his father came to beg him

Show promoter and former manager, Adepitan Yusuf, professionally known as Danku has opened a can of worms about his former boss, Abiodun Majemite Ekele aka, Oristefemi.

Legit.ng had reported that Oristefemi had said that he provided succour for Burna Boy after the singer had issues with his mother. He added that the Last Last crooner stayed in his house for a while.

Speaking in an interview with reality show star, Doyin David on her podcast, Doyin's Corner, Danku said that Burna Boy never stayed with them. According to him, what the singer said was far from the truth.

Oristefemi's former manager opens up about singer's interview. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@ijobaanbanku/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Danku speaks about Portable

Speaking about Zazu, the show promoter explained that Portable lied to him. He didn't go deep into what he lied about, but he mentioned that he had to sue him.

Danku said that the real estate investor's father was the one who came to beg him. He had no choice then than to listen to him and drop the case.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Danku said about Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@lolaherself24:

"Danku wey sabi lie."

@kingivr_:

"Why will he come on podcast to say such thing about Burna if it didn’t happen ? Majority of you failed to understand that people started from somewhere before they finally get to their destinations .

@teefrosh617:

"Baba ologunfe."

@masaratti_music:

"You self won trend Baba."

@nafisat_omobolaji:

"Ijoba na daniu is just everyone ex Manager he needs to be checked."

@nominddemjare:

" It’s very obvious na this one Dey chase clout."

@jose_mili1:

"Don't worry portable is coming for you your cho cho is too much elenu bi danfo yaba."

@outsiders_way:

"I say make I ask abeg If a Nigerian Celebrity go podcast or interview no mention burna boy name. Wetin go happen? Cos he does interviews steady but he doesn't mention them."

@giddy_gele:

"Oritse femi n portable over to ."

@fvckerychichi:

"We don’t care, Odogwu no be Davido wei dey put mouth anywhere them call am."

@ca17__xh:

"But danku sef day always lie so who we go believe like this."

Oristefemi's wife calls out his side chic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila, called out his side chick on social media.

In a series of posts shared to her Instastory, Nabila slammed the unidentified lady accused of sleeping with her husband in their marital home while she was away at work.

Nabila tackled those who opined that she should blame her cheating husband instead. According to Nabila, the side chic was fully aware she was coming to see a married man.

Source: Legit.ng