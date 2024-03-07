Top Nigerian singer Tems was recently at the Billboard Women in Music event, and snaps of her went viral online

Videos captured the Essence crooner taking photos on the red carpet and having photographers and other onlookers drooling over her

However, Tems’ backside caused some commotion on the red carpet when she turned around

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, is causing commotion on an international scale with her backside, going by her recent outing.

The Me & U crooner was one of the top celebrities who graced the recently held 2024 Billboard Women in Music event, and videos of her at the occasion went viral online.

Tems attended the 2024 Billboard Women in Music. Photos: @temsbaby, Gettyimages

Photos of Tems striking different poses on the ‘red’ carpet made the rounds, and many netizens gushed over her beauty.

The 28-year-old singer proudly rocked her Bantu Knot hairstyle with a long turtleneck and fishnet black dress, which had feather trimmings on the hems.

See the snaps below:

Interestingly, another video went viral on social media showing what transpired as Tems had her pictures taken at the event. The Nigerian star was on the ‘red’ carpet when photographers struggled to take photos of her. Tems handled everything gracefully and was seen indulging the people of the press.

However, one moment that caught the attention of many was when a man cursed out in surprise when Tems turned her backside while having her pictures taken. The man appeared to be impressed by what he saw after the singer turned around as he screamed ‘Holy fvck”.

See the video below:

See another video of Tems performing at the Billboard Women in Music event below:

Netizens react to Tems’ backside on ‘red’ carpet

The video of the man’s impressed reaction after Tems turned around on the ‘red’ carpet amused many netizens. A number of them agreed with his reaction as they dropped funny comments. Read some of them below:

Bukky noted that Tems was very beautiful:

This tweep said it’s impossible not to scream after seeing Tems’ body:

Lloyd said the man was in disbelief:

Ibukun also agreed with Lloyd:

Grace had this to say about Tems’ behind:

Paul compared Ayra Starr to Tems:

This tweep said the man was right to react the way he did:

This tweep said the man was shocked:

Top G said Tems is well built:

