SaidaBoj, the viral social media user and brand influencer is still on the lips of many following the message sent to Dat Warri Girl

Recall that that outspoken young girl buzzed the internet with her views on “taking stage” with a man

Dat Warri Girl came across the viral clip and pointed out some observations which led to a lengthy visual outburst from SaidaBoj

Viral social media user and brand influencer Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as SaidaBoj, faced online comedian Dat Warri Girl over a comment she made about her.

SaidaBoj earlier buzzed the internet with her views on “talking stage” and seeking financial assistance from men.

SaidaBoj comes for Dat Warri Girl for tackling her views on Nedu’s podcast. Credit: @saidaboj, @datwarrigirl

Source: Instagram

During the conversation held on OAP Nedu’s podcast, ‘The Honest Bunch,’ the social media personality revealed that it takes her the first 24 hours of meeting a man to ask him for money. And the least she would demand is N500k.

The clip went viral and gathered massive backlash online from a couple of celebrities, including Dat Warri Girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The comedian slammed SaidaBoj and pointed out that with her tactics in billing men, she wasn’t putting on any visible gold to display her wealth.

SaidaBoj comes for Dat Warri Girl

The controversial internet sensation, via a 2: 27-minute video, hurled shades at the Dat Warri Girl and warned her never to put love in her business.

SaidaBoj claimed that the comic creator was angry because she chose wealth and not lavish in poverty.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail SaidaBoj’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@MESIGO422:

"Nedu is just using her stup-dity to gain audience she not knowing how this would impact in her life all in the name of trends and clout chase."

sleem_c:

"This girl just SHATTAP for once!! Noise everywhere!"

kateejike:

"Saidaboj that girl don dey this social media for a very long time,your level no reach no cap."

comfortjohn34:

"The insult enter wellnext time she will mind her business"

mamauka__:

"Jokes apart, who told this lady she is beautiful? Though they said beauty lies in the eyes of beholder shiaaa."

theyluvv_.classi:

"Did the Warri girl lie??? If she see the gold for your body e for no pain am Girlll u always tacky and wanna be in every man’s pocket you don’t have to fight for it really classy girls effortlessly get it speaking of bosses baby you can’t even top that list probably you did in your own community tho."

agbanibriggs:

"Hope say this ur tlk tlk na inside hus and podcast u dy always Dey ooo. Cus if dem catch u outside body go tell u i dy wait for apology video."

SaidaBoj reveals why men should pay

Legit.ng recalls reporting a comment SaidaBoj shared about her beauty and why she feels men need to pay her for looking as beautiful as she looks.

She explained during her interview with Nedu that she spends a lot on skincare to maintain herself, and anyone who wants to get close should be willing to pay her.

Source: Legit.ng