The winner of Big Brother Naija season 6, Whitemoney, has shared what he did after paying N250K for a night in an Abuja hotel

In a now-viral video, he could be seen packing beverages from the room and said they would be going home with him

The singer further stated that he couldn't pay such an amount and not be able to benefit in other ways

Nigerian singer and reality TV star Whitemoney has shared a hilarious clip of what he did when he was about to leave an Abuja hotel.

Whitemoney shared a clip of several different types of beverages he picked from his hotel room.

Whitemoney reveals what he did before leaving his Abuja hotel. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney packs milk, others from hotel room

Abuja Hotels are expensive, and people always find ways to get the most value for whatever they have paid.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Similarly, Singer Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney, revealed that it could not be just him who does this when they lodge.

In the video, Whitemoney was seen holding different kinds of sweet treats he got from the hotel, which he shared that he excitedly took with him while leaving he leaves.

See Whitemoney's video below:

Recall that in reaction to extravagant outfits worn by celebrities to the 2024 AMVCA, Whitemoney gave his take.

The TV star advised his colleagues to pay fully for their fits to avoid embarrassment afterwards.

Reactions trail Whitemoney's post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions. See some of them below:

@streaming_farmers:

"White money is just Akpi pro max."

@laurettaegboh:

"So it was only milk you packed??! You no see television??! You no see A/C??? You no see their bed??? You no even see their floor tiles??!!!"

@k8kollectionz:

"Oga say na for memories."

@amaradesire:

"But it is complimentary na. Its your daily entitlement, so you suppose carry am go house."

@obianuju_priscillia_:

"My broda, Na your money. Pack all the packeables. It’s allowed."

@mj_official101:

"250k keh , which hotel is that?"

"Whitemoney, Efe" - DeeOne shades senseless BBNaija winners

Former Big Brother Naija contestants called out senseless former Big Brother Naija winners while praising others.

According to him, only three of them are sensible. He names Laycon, Ilebaye and Mercy as the only winners with sense.

He also threw shades at Miracle, claiming Big Brother had handed him the winning position on a platter.

Source: Legit.ng