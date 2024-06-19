Afro-wahala musician Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has been trending non-stop since he left Nigeria

The singer made a trending video at what looked like car dealerships, exposing damaged cars that entered Nigeria

He expressed his shock as he asked those who accompanied him to show him other sites in the environment

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, widely known as Portable, is never quiet when he sees something that surprises him. The singer, who has been on tour in the US for some weeks, has not left the trends table once.

It is no longer news that Zazu called out DMW boss Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, and Zlatan Ibile for not helping his music career.

Portable slams car dealers for lying about damaged cars. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

A new viral video of him has surfaced on the internet. In the footage, the singer walked briskly around a car park, filming the cars in the lot.

"So this is what they sell " - Portable

Portable could not get over the shock that the cars deemed damaged in America were being shipped to Nigeria to be sold.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He noted that even those with the slightest of scratches are abandoned. They are then repaired and sold off in Nigeria.

Zazu also noted that Nigerian car dealers lie about the dents found on such cars and blame them on shipping hazards.

Watch video of Portable's rant here:

Reactions trail Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@jayyyfrosh:

"Keep secret with Portable at your own r!sk."

@official_sir_peters_:

"Portable eyes not fit see make he mouth nor talk layer."

@_brodaarise:

"You’re doing well, Portable."

@thecutegram_:

"I swear if to say portable and Mohbad were friends, we 4 know watin kill am."

@forthemasses01:

"Omo waray go Apapa go see accidental cars lol."

@official_samart1:

"Sha no spoil business for people."

@aceprince24:

"This one go just enter wahala. He think say na Nigeria wey he go dey carry camera upandan ppl wey carry am go no dey guide am? Mtcheew smh and you call this madness glory."

Portable Zazu flaunts stacks of Dollars from US show

Videos from Portable Zazu's first show in the United States of America have surfaced online.

A clip from the concert showed the Zazu crooner removing wads of dollars from his inner trousers.

Another video after the concert showed Portable Zazu flaunting the stacks of dollars he made from the show.

Source: Legit.ng