Steeze and composure are not enough to describe Farooq Oreagba, the businessman who became the year's Ojude Oba's favourite

A viral video of Oreagba having a good time in hos homes town in Ijebu Ode has surfaced online, and fans could not help but drool

He was seen dancing to a popular Afrobeat musician's song, which further drew the attention of social media users

The Ojude Oba festival is by far one of the most anticipated festivals of the season, performed by the indigenes of Ijebu Ode.

Nigerian billionaire and businessman Farooq Oreagba stole the show at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival after pictures of him circulated on the internet.

Nigerians were excited as the viral video of Farooq Oreagba went online. Credit: @bellanaijaonline

Social media users noted that there was something distinct about him. His tattoos, sunglasses, and cigar were notable mentions that added to his overall appearance, which fans seem to love.

Unknown to him, he has delighted his fans with a new viral video of himself dancing. The 2014 cancer survivor was seen in underwear and camo shorts.

He held a beer bottle in one hand and his phone in another while moving his body to Asake's upbeat tune 2:30.

All over a gain, Farooq Oreagba captured the hearts of social media users as he looked carefree and smiled throughout the footage.

Watch Oreagba's video below:

How Nigerian reacted to Oreagba's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@kingronke:

"Man of the moment."

@callme.nene_:

"Is he the popular Farooq that rolls igbo for Wizzy?"

@tonia.gram_:

"I don’t even know what’s more attractive about him. The freckles or the tattoos. Infact I love him."

@thestudentconnectv:

"I heard he's a cancer survivor."

@fede_jnr:

"Na hin dey reign like this."

@aysleek_luxury:

"They are always shouting. I like black men, I like black men. You see them now. Just have money"

@jewellery_genie01:

"Person wey beat cancer, if e easy do am osheeeyyyy omo oba, a life well lived."

