A lady has gotten the applause of netizens after she showed off the dress she ordered from her fashion designer and what she got

In a video that she shared online, she asked her stylist to make a replica of actress Osas Ighodaro's dress for the AMVCA 2022

What she got looked similar and beautiful, and it made many people commend the fashion designer for her creative work

In the case of what I ordered versus what I got, a lady received the praise of many people, including her fashion designer for an outfit they replicated.

The lady had asked her stylist to make an exact of the dress Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro wore for the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2022. Celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, made Osas' outfit which won her the Best Dressed at the event.

While showing off what her fashion designer replicated, the lady displayed a dress with gold and blue designs. Her outfit was made of corset. For Osas' dress, Veekee James made it with silver and gold embellishments which looked ravishing on her.

The lady complemented her outfit with silver earrings, and her makeup was on point. She looked glamorous and her fashion designer got the commendation of many.

Check out the ordered dress versus what the lady got in the video and in the pictures below:

Netizens react to Osas Ighodaro's replicated dress

Several social media users have commented on the dress that the fashion designer delivered. See some comments below:

@efetiofficial:

"I love it more than the original. So, it’s a hit, a jam, a knack and a gbam."

@lilianojasmin:

"When I hear the thanksgiving song, I know she got what she ordered."

@jenifa_coco:

"My friend is the baddest designer."

@muna_kels:

"But they're two different styles na."

@nunucandy:

"Better than the inspiration."

@handmade_by_celia:

"A modest hit, o hit baje baje."

@mhzizohgee:

"Una try o."

@daezy:

"This is perfect."

@fash.ionworld1029:

"Beautiful. you got something better than what you ordered."

@call_me_queenidika:

"Over decent and beautiful."

@olabisi_ivy:

"You nailed it."

