The end has not been heard about the online drama between Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo and Nigerian designer Ezinne Olivia

Ezinne made a dress for Nana at the AMVCA but was not tagged by the movie star among her glam team on Instagram

This ruffled up Ezinne who made a series of posts to give credit to herself for a job well done at the award event

Nigerian fashion designer Ezinne Olivia is at loggerheads with Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo over her refusal to give her credit for the creative white dress she made for her.

The movie star tagged the people involved in creating her beautiful look at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) on May 11 but left out Ezinne.

Nana Addo and Ezinne look gorgeous in their outfits. Image credit: @nanaakuaadoo, @ezinneolivia_styling

Source: Instagram

On her part, Ezinne posted videos of her working on the dress on Nana's body, stating that she designed it. However, the structure of the dress was imported from China while Ezine made the corset and the mesh.

She was told to choose between a tag and payment but she chose to be paid and still begged to be supported with a tag as it is her first AMVCA dress.

Another Ghanaian stylist Yoli Koomson was tagged for the work and it caused a buzz online.

Some people requested that the role interpreter should have tagged Ezinne for her efforts like she tagged others. Others felt if the bargain was to get paid N400, 000 without being tagged, then she doesn't deserve a tag.

Check out Nana's dress in the slides below:

Reactions trail the drama between Nana and Ezinne

Several people have reacted to the ongoing issue between Ezinne and Nana Addo. See some of the comments below:

@ladywith9lives:

"What do you expect of someone wearing "double-face"? To be fair and honest?"

@attih_soul:

"So, because I got paid, I should sit back and watch someone else take credit for my hardwork? Either you tag the real designer or you don't tag anyone at all. People screaming that she's entitled are just as vile as the offender."

@amazingdoyin:

"I feel like ₦400,000 was a cheap pay off for you not to be tagged to a dress worn to such a massive event as the AMVCA. The issue here is someone else getting tagged like they were the ones who made it. It'll be downright infuriating to the designer. Wisdom is key."

@naija_rich_kids:

"For nothing how? The agreement was followed. Yes or no?"

@makeoverbyteju:

"Wetin pain me be say she tagged a Ghanian designer Yoli and that one don post process video for page. Ahan humans! I dey vex!"

@adambaise02:

"How about you don’t tag me and don’t give someone else credit for my job?"

@wanda_monye:

"I can see this people think this is a good promotion for the designer. Let her wait and see how celebrities will avoid her like a plague for this embarrassment she’s causing her client. Smh."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Is there anything wrong in giving credit and paying for a good job?"

@miz_philz:

"Yes, she made her choice. However, it won’t cost anything to tag and support a growing brand. Let’s be honest, that dress should have been minimum 1.5M!"

Nana Addo glows in a gorgeous outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nana and star actress Juliet Ibrahim represented Ghana at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The prestigious event happened in Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Nigeria.

The two entertainment personalities delivered stunning fashion appeals decked out in gorgeous ensembles for the occasion.

