The international reputation of controversial Nigerian street-pop sensation Portable is no longer something to be joked with

A recent clip of an Oyinbo boy shutting down a birthday party after he grabbed the microphone and started performing Portable's song, Tony Montana, has gone viral

In the trending clip, the guests at the party were left stunned and couldn't help but start spraying him money

The international recognition of controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has continued to soar since he dropped the hit track, Tony Montana.

A recent clip of an Oyinbo boy singing Portable's Tony Montana at a birthday party in the UK has gone viral.

Clips of an Oyinbo boy singing Portable's Tony Montana at a birthday bash create a stir on social media. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The little man's composure and ability to sing the song word-for-word was one of the highlights of the video.

Many netizens couldn't help but react to the viral clip hailing Portable, noting that the singer's international reputation no longer be underrated.

Skepta has reacted to the viral clip

The Nigerian-British rapper that Portable featured on the hit song, Skepta, had reacted to the viral clip.

The rapper took to the singer's comment section with a caption that reads:

"Nursery Rhyme."

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Portable got to link up with Skepta last December. Days after Skepta took the singer along for the British Fashion Awards, they both got in a studio and dropped the hit song, Tony Montana.

Watch the viral clip of the Oyinbo boy singing Tony Montana:

Reactions trail video of white boy singing Tony Montana

See the comments that trailed the viral clip of the Oyinbo boy singing Portable's Tony Montana:

@omo_alhji:

"Portable omolalomi is bigger than?"

@chief_enex:

"I no wan hear say you don sign the boy to zeh nation ooo."

@oloba_paypal__:

"Who see the second black boi."

@holluwahthomiesin:

"That other boy na from Sango."

@im_vadoo:

"@portablebaeby OkikiOla to the world."

@iconoflagos:

"The energy and vibe ."

@oluwatobiloba_92:

"Niggur don’t even care about the money he just want to sing."

@tobbydee_oluwabigk:

"You've taking over the world maybe they like it or not."

@iam_djgeorge:

"Even me wey be adult no ft get am straight like that."

@cruisedjcoolxclusive:

"Get me that boy ASAPU."

@matchala.sango:

"Ika of Africa shutting down America already."

@mr_t_events:

"Better pass naija old anthem."

Portable walks red carpet with Skepta

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable attended the British Fashion Awards in the UK some months ago.

Portable created quite a stir online as he rocked some impressive designers on the red carpet at the Brits Fashion Awards.

The Zazu crooner was seen rocking a two-piece jacket with matching sneakers as he took to the red carpet in the company of British rapper Skepta.

