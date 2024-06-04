The video of Portable's reactions after meeting Tiwa Savage has been sighted on social media, and it has warmed the hearts of fans

In the viral clip, Zazu was all smile as he hailed the female Afrobeat singer in an excited way as they posed for the camera

In the caption of his post, he called her the 'Ogbanje' queen of Africa as he also acknowledged her as his godmother

The video of the meeting between street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka, Portable and Tiwa savage warmed the hearts of their fans.

In the viral recording, the two were seen posing for the camera after they met in London. In the caption of the video he shared on social media, he called her 'Ogbanje queen of Africa'.

He also acknowledged her as his godmother. While the video was playing, his song, 'Ogbanje' was also playing in the background.

Portable hails Tiwa Savage in viral clip. Photo credit@portablebaebey/@tiwasavage

Tiwa Savage gushes over Portable

Savage, who made a movie debut recently, was all smile after seeing the Zeh Nation boss. She also couldn't hide her emotions while the recording was going on.

This is not the first time that Portable, and Savage would be meeting. They both meet at the British Fashion Award, which took place last year.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Portable and Savage's meeting. Here are some of the comments below:

@darlingtonndip:

"The Only Celebrity that succeeded in making Tiwa shy, only one portable.'

@arinzona1225:

"if you are happy to see them together like this comment."

@princekaymoney00:

"Less than 24hrs of meeting Tiwa #ple give portable his flowers music no hard for Portable."

@o_seyi28:

"Portable usually recognise greatness especially older Stars. Watch his body language at the live video when he got surprised at Tiwa coming to his corner there. Kept calling her Mother, big sis,even when she tried cover his mouth,his response was like when your older Sister is playing with you. Tiwa is just the Queen, she's never looked down on him."

@eddysam001:

"Omo... this guy can drop music every single day.. He makes music from life events... so easy for him."

@djspicey:

"Music don fall out now now now."

@mrlaw_og:

"Now now you don drop track for Tiwa."

@djspicey:

"The lyrics wan kee person"

@dullarboi:

"Small kiss Gbogbo pata ti tutu."

@abbeysimmo01:

"This Portable lasan.. He's indeed a great musician. Nice one Omo Olalomi."

Portable follows Shian Peller's train

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that famous controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikola, aka Portable, was the man of the moment as he joined ace nightlife king turned politician Shina Peller on his campaign train in Iseyin, Oyo state.

The Accord Party candidate held his campaign concert on January 5, 2023, in his hometown, Iseyin, and the popular controversial Afro street singer Portable joined other singers like CDQ and Small Doctor to perform at the event.

However, the performance of the controversial singer Portable at the campaign concert stood out, as he exhibited the abilities that earned him the title of street king.

