Reports of Prince Harry's hopes to have raised his son Archie in Africa have been brought alight

According to world-renowned primatologist Dame Jane Goodall Harry wanted his son to run barefoot with African children

While some peeps saw no harm in this notion, others felt offended by Harry's statement and view of the continent

South Africans have shared interesting responses to recent revelations that Prince Harry hoped to raise his firstborn son Archie in Africa.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex tend to their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Image: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Source: UGC

This is according to the world-renowned primatologist Dame Jane Goodall who is not only friends with King Charles but also had the opportunity to interview Harry for Vogue Magazine in 2019.

"He wanted to bring Archie up in Africa, running barefoot with African children," Goodall said, as quoted by IOL.

While not much is known beyond this statement, some Mzansi netizens were less than impressed by the Prince's view, as they felt it indicated a very primitive view of Africa as a continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out some of the comments and reactions on Facebook:

Kim Tifflin Sing commented:

"We only ran barefoot on my late grandfather's farm on sun-kissed days."

Shanel Sidambaram-Reddy wrote

"Haibo I grew up in a multicultural community but I don't remember running barefeet... Eish these English people watching too many movies ."

Sultan Sultan said:

" We will forever be seen as a continent that is primitive...thanks for keeping the same party in power for 28yrs, scared of change, lack of understanding politics by using it for our advantage."

Charmaine Pillay replied:

"Watching too much Discovery Channel."

Linda Kruger said:

"The American and British children run barefoot also. Even the German ones."

Keitumetse Tlokana commented:

"And he decided to go live with his financial -peers instead of coming to make us feel small by having pet lions for Archie. Harry is the one. The only name in that family that deserves to start with a capital letter."

"I'm 43% Nigerian": Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle stirs reactions

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is making headlines after she revealed that she is 43% Nigerian, an announcement that has been met with jubilation and applause from many Nigerians.

Meghan made this revelation public during the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, via the Mirror UK during a conversation with Senegalese-American actress and comedian Issa Rae, Nigerian-American comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh, and Professor Emily Bernards.

According to the Duchess, she took a genealogy test and discovered she is 43% Nigerian.

Source: Briefly.co.za