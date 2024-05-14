Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, is filled with unexplainable joy as her older child, Aurora Imade Adeleke, clocked 9 years old

The former DMW boss had earlier buzzed the internet with his bold promise to his first fruit

Recall that the two parents haven't had it the easy way in co-parenting their daughter since the singer got married to his wife, Chioma Rowland

Nigerian businesswoman Sophia Momodu celebrated her daughter, Aurora Imade Adeleke, in May as she clocked a new age on May 14, 2024.

The ecstatic mother reminisced about adorable moments involving her daughter from infancy to the present day and expressed gratitude for her daughter's growth.

Sophia Momodu appreciates God over daughter's new age. Credit: @therealimadeadeleke, @sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia posted a stunning throwback photograph of when Imade was a baby and appreciated her creator.

In another post, she shared a recent studio picture of the adorable kid glowing with facial glam.

She wrote: "Thank you, Jesus!" "Imade is nine years old."

See her post here:

Sophia Momodu celebrates daughter's birthday. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In a previous report, Davido commemorated his daughter's day by making a vow. He begged to see her soon and conveyed his deep affection for her.

Recall that the two parents have been in a series of back-and-forth since the singer got married to his heartbeat, Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

Sophia Momodu implied in one of her tirades that her relationship with Davido as co-parents was strained and suggested that he was financially exploiting her.

In December last year, she rekindled their fight by posting a screenshot of an emotional conversation between Imade and her grandmother. In the WhatsApp chat, the youngster pointed out her deep sorrow over the death of her brother, Ifeanyi, and her father's neglect, both of which had contributed to her profound state.

Davido marks daughter Hailey's birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido celebrated his second daughter, Hailey's birthday on social media.

Sharing a picture of the youngster donning a gown and an orchid school bag, the former DMW boss recounted his love and admiration for his little one.

Davido noted the widely known truth that Hailey looked so much like him out of his children when he called her his "twin."

Source: Legit.ng