Nigerian singer Davido and his junior colleague Odumodublvck warmed the hearts of netizens following their recent meeting

Legit.ng earlier broke the news that the former DMW boss declared war on the rapper during his online fight with Wizkid

A new video video spotted the twin dad and the Woto Woto Seasoning crooner as they look excited to to hang out together after their misunderstanding

Nigerian superstar Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, has made up with his junior colleague Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, who is best known as Odumodublvck.

Recall that the former DMW boss openly declared war with the Blood On The Dance Floor singer. This was because of his swift communication with Davido's arch-rival Wizkid during their online feud.

Davido hangs out with Odumodublvck.

Source: Instagram

During an Instagram Live, the rapper stated that he would never bite the fingers that had fed him. According to him, Davido was the first person to put him in a Rolls-Royce, which was a significant moment in his life.

To emphasise his argument, Odumodublvck stated that words cannot express how much Davido has done for him in their short time together.

Davido came across the snippet from Odumodublvck's Instagram Live and reacted to it, noting that it was war, and he was unwilling to change his mind.

Davido reconciles with Odumodublvck

A recent video made the waves online, and the two artists were spotted outside the country amid their crew members.

Odumodublvck engaged the Timeless hitmaker in a vibrant conversation with too many hand gestures to assist.

Davido, on the other hand, looked happy while listening to what the rapper told him.

Reactions trail new video of Davido and Odumodublvck

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@pabloLIGHT01:

"These guys have been catching cruise all along . We just got involved."

@Ayomiepat_:

"So,you people believed there was a real beef between these celebrities??"

@marvelnsa:

"All this beef ain’t that deep fans overreact."

@HUSHPUPPI420:

"Davido was just chasing clout. We all know."

@tahyvr:

"After all that cho cho cho wey Davido do."

@nexxyokezzy:

"Odumodu knows he can never do without OBO."

@ophishialrex:

"Odumo don beg."

