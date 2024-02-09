Nigerian singer Shallipopi was recently on a podcast where he spoke about working with the person who had the biggest influence on him as a musician

The Edo state-born singer shared during an interview with UK podcaster Miss Joyce why he feels Wizkid no longer sings about love and his sexual escapades

Shallipopi also revealed during the conversation that he has a new song with Wizkid set to drop soon

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, recently sparked reactions online with comments he shared about his music and why Wizkid was his most significant influence growing up.

Shallipopi is famous for his unique Benin boyhood style of rap and lyrics. He recently made history in the UK when he walked British Light-heavyweight champion Dan Azeez to the ring as his belt bearer while his song "Cast" blared away in the background.

Young singer Shallipopi recently shared some comments about his senior colleague, Wizkid, and it's got people talking online. Photo credit: @theycallmeshallipopi/@wizkidayonews

The singer recently spoke about his relationship with Wizkid and what he thinks of him on Miss Joyce's podcast.

Why Wizkid is my biggest influence - Shallipopi

During his conversation with Miss Joyce, the fast-rising Afrobeats artist shared why Wizkid was his biggest influencer.

However, he noted that he has picked a thing or two from every other artist he has worked with, especially the big three, including Burna Boy and Davido.

He also revealed during the interview that he worked on a song with Wizkid.

Watch Shallipopi's interview with Miss Joyce:

Fans react to Shallipopi's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Shallipopi's comments about Wizkid:

@phillip_aubert:

"Who would have been doing more better in the industry between davido and wizkid if they were to come in newly and presently in the industry nowadays when artists plenty?"

@wizkidgist:

"@wizkidayo @theycallmeshallipopi Growth vibes."

@edyblog_:

"Wizkid is the Celebrity to other celebrities."

@petersmith_db_:

"Guy just too smart."

@timmyrochy:

"Shally too sharp."

@realtom_gram:

"I think he featured wiz in a song and wiz featured him in another."

@skychrisofficial:

"Big Wiz is every artist big influence."

@lilly_eagle:

"Can't wait for Feb. 14th to feast."

@vianiofficial666:

"This boy get sense."

Shallipopi explains why he rejected over N500m deals

Legit.ng recalls reporting how singer Shallipopi walked away from a $500k deal after some persons wanted to buy the rights to his songs, Elon Musk and Shapiru.

The singer shared while he was on the podcast "Zero Condition" that the money in music sometimes feels like a ritual.

He noted how he turned down a N580m deal that would have seen him sell the rights to his songs Elon Musk and Shapiru.

