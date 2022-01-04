BBNaija Drama: Neo and Venita Makeup in Viral Video Amid Breakup Rumours with Vee
- Big Brother Naija stars and cousins, Neo and Venita Akpofure have finally made up following months of friction
- A video that captures the moment the cousins hugged it out has surfaced on social media, sparking reactions
- News of their reconciliation comes amidst speculations that Neo and his fellow Lockdown star/girlfriend, Vee, have ended things
The new year has indeed started with a bang for the Akpofures as two of their very own Neo and Venita - decided to bury the hatchet.
In a video currently making waves on social media, the cousins who bought are stars of the coveted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, were captured hugging it out, much to the pleasure of spectators.
Recall Venita had in the past expressed her disapproval of Neo's relationship with fellow Lockdown star, Vee, expressing that she was concerned that he wasn't doing anything for himself but rather was focused on his relationship.
Fans react
The news of their reconciliation comes at a time where the breakup speculations surrounding Neo and Vee's relationship is currently a hot topic online.
Reacting to the video, internet users had this to say:
nellynells__:
"As him don serve Vee breakfast "
ladyque_1:
"Family over everything."
scenteffect_:
"After all the violence, we need this."
ceemplybecca:
"Family over Everything and Any drama whatsoever at all."
mercy__m.d:
"Neo eyes don clear family will always be family regardless whatever happens."
makkavellah:
"Dem no dy put mouth for family matter."
official_bobby_fredrick:
"But seriously who else feels that it's vee that served him the breakfast she seems pretty calm n unperturbed..for him to rush back immediately to his cousin shows na him Dem give breakfast tray "
iamitohan_p:
"It’s looking like the breakup between him and Vee is true ... chia , well nobody is above breakup shaaaa."
Mind your business
Vee recently addressed the breakup rumours, telling those who asked her about the matter to mind their businesses.
The reality star stated that people do not know anything about her except for the things she wants them to see.
Vee then noted that she would never come on social media to announce anything about her personal life
