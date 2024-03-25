AMVCA 2024: Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo Steal the Show With Highest Nominations, Full List Drop
- The 2024 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, AMVCA is fast approaching and the list of nominees has been released by the organizer ahead of the show
- The event is taking place in May and many films met the requirements for the prestigious event as some Alisters emerged the highest nominated
- Femi Adebayo's movie, Jagun Jagun bagged eight nominations in different categories while Funke Akindele's movie, A Tribe Called Judah bagged five nominations
The much anticipated 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, AMVCA, is almost here and the list of nominees has been released ahead of the event.
Legit.ng had reported that the organizers had announced the date for the event and they had released the award categories and changes made to it,.
The live nomination for the event took place on March 24, 2024, which was broadcast live across all Africa Magic Channels. The list of nominees was also released and Femi Adebayo and Funke Akindele had the highest numbers of nominations.
Jagun Jagun bagged eight nominations
Femi Adebayo's movie, 'Jagun Jagun' had eight nominations in different categories while Akindele's movie, 'A Tribe Called Judah' which broke box-office record had five nominations across different categories too.
Other movies including, Breath of Life, Afamefuna, Blood Vessel, and a host of other movies made the nomination list.
Details of event
The nomination opens on March 24, 2024, while it closes on April 28th at 10 p.m. The award ceremony is also billed to take place on May 10-11, 2024.
The milestone event will be hosted in Lagos state making it the tenth time that the city will host the prestigious award.
See the list of nominees here:
