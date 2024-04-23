Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has stirred emotions online as she at Judy Austin while celebrating May Edochie's recent wins

In a viral clip posted on her page, Rita Edochie hailed May as she signed a mega deal with a medical company to be their ambassador

The deal-breaking came barely a day after May's estranged husband, Yul, and his second wife unveiled the face of their second son, Pete Yul-Edochie

Outspoken Nollywood actress Rita Edochie recently showed her unwavering support for May Edochie.

The veteran actress recently took to her Instagram page to share a clip of May Edochie signing a mega contract with a medical company as she is set to be their ambassador.

Rita Edochie's post celebrating May hours after Yul unveiled the face of his second son with Judy Austin goes viral. Photo credit: @ritaedochie/@yuledochoe/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the trending post, Rita Edochie revealed that the deal with the medical centre is May Edochie's third mega-deal signing in a matter of days.

She compared May's unrelenting success to that of her husband's second wife, Judy Austin.

One is progressing, the other baby-machine - Rita

In her post, Rita Edochie noted that whoever would walk away from May doesn't know the value of Gold.

She called her fans to join her as she celebrated May's multiple deal signings.

Rita Edochie's post celebrating May stirred more reactions online because it came hours after Yul and his second wife took to social media to unveil the face of their second son.

According to Yul, the boy was named after his father, Peter Edochie. Pete's face was plastered on his parent's pages as he turned a year older.

Here's Rita Edochie's post celebrating May:

Netizens react to Rita Edochie's post

See some of the comments that trailed Rita Edochie's post as she celebrated May:

@lykegodwin:

"The other one is progressing and the other one is producing.."

@nsygerl4:

"One is a baby making machine while the other is a money making machine."

@mag.4827:

"We're busy celebrating our cute Pete baby❤️ You can find a man for her ,Yul is busy with his beautiful wife Judy."

@mayyuledochie:

"You are amazingly beautiful momma."

@judy__kemas:

"Judy the legendary husband snatcher is displaying an illegitimate son as an achievement while our Queen May is signing deals upandan. Congratulations Nne. You're doing well."

@lovers_of_mayyuledochie:

"I repeat , this one no be skit ooo."

@jyne55:

"Am sure her parents up in heaven are so greatful to you for loving, caring protecting and embracing their lastborn child exactly like they would to her if they were still alive❤️❤️❤️."

@officialblessingnwankwo1:

"How can someone throw away this GOLDEN lady. @mayyuledochie . See as she dey go up up. Okwa ifulu grace of God ehh....."

May Edochie pens message on International Women's Day

Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie joined the League of Women writing lovely messages on International Women's Day.

She encouraged women to inspire each other and create a community where women would have a voice.

May was vibing to a sing about God being her confidant when she shared the lovely message.

Source: Legit.ng