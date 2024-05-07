Nigerian singer Young Jonn has shared his thoughts on the trending drama between Davido and Wizkid

The music star was made to share his interesting take on the rift between the two top singers after it remained a trending topic on social media

Young Jonn’s comment on the heated drama earned him the admiration of fans as his video triggered reactions

Nigerian singer John Saviours Udomboso aka Young Jonn has finally waded into the drama between Davido and Wizkid.

Recall that Wizkid made headlines after he fired shots at Davido with his leaked bedroom video and it led to an exchange of words between the two music stars.

Fans react as Young Jonn speaks on Wizkid and Davido's fight. Photos: @davido, @wizkidnews, @youngjonn

In a new development, Young Jonn was asked to share his perspective on the drama during an interview with Naija102fm.

Interestingly, the Aquafina crooner remained neutral on the subject. According to him, he wasn’t trying to be political but he has realised that people have different perspectives to things and they can both be right.

Young Jonn said he decided to focus on his perspective which was to mind his business. In his words:

“I’m not even trying to be political but anybody that knows me, dem know say I dey always mind my business. Anything wey anybody do, they might have their reasons so I’ve realised that this life you might feel something is wrong but when you hear from that person you go see say the person dey right. So everything is all about perspective, it depends on which one you’re looking from. But the perspective wey me I wan look from na my own perspective which is ‘face your front.”

See the video below:

Fans speak on Young Jonn’s comment about Wizkid and Davido

Young Jonn’s submission about the drama trailing Davido and Wizkid drew a series of reactions from netizens. While many of them praised him, others advised budding singer Nasboi to learn from him.

Read some of their comments below:

“Smart moves .”

“Diplomatic ”

“I like this guy perspective na e sweet pass .”

“You can’t expect less from a YBNL Alumni.”

“Smart boy .”

“Na person with sense be this no be macaroni and one hit wonder comedian wey…….”

“Mind your business oh before you fall a victim.”

“Smart guy!!”

“@iamnasboi you better learn from him o! Media training!!”

“@iamnasboi you don hear ????”

“Smart guy .”

“Omo ogbon their industry tho e be like vampire diaries ☠️.”

“U get sense.”

Nasboi receives threats after speaking about Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a trending video, Nasboi, while speaking on a show with BBNaija reality star Tacha, lamented how a celebrity like himself is not allowed to have a say like ordinary people.

Nasboi stated that he had the right to like Don Jazzy, Davido over Wizkid as it was his opinion.

Sharing one of the threat messages he received with Tacha, Nasboi said:

"Because of what I said about WizKid, somebody is in my DM saying I will d!e like my brother."

Source: Legit.ng