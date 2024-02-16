Veekee James has seemingly responded to a viral video of her twerking, which emerged online days after her wedding

The celebrity fashion designer shared pictures from her honeymoon as she declared her a 'Jesus baby forever'

Veekee James' recent post on her social media accounts has triggered another round of reactions

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James has remained in the news days after her wedding to her lover Femi Atere.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that old videos of Veekee twerking before she became a daughter of Zion resurfaced on social media and led to a heated conversation among netizens.

Veekee James shares pictures of her in the Maldives. Credit: @veekee_james

Veekee James shares new post amid backlash

The celebrity fashion designer has refused to let the criticisms trailing her old videos get to her as she took to her page on X, formerly called Twitter, to react.

In the post, Veekee shared photos from her honeymoon on the beach with her lover.

She wrote;

“Forever..Unashamedly a Jesus baby.”

See Veekee James' tweet below:

Check out more pictures Veekee James shared on her Instagram page below:

Netizens react as Veekee James breaks silence

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

symply_feesarh:

"Beautiful You're good to go baby."

king_mikel1:

"You go tire no worry keep forcing, I will be there inshallah."

potipharofabuja:

"But dem say u Dey shake yansh na true??"

etzsylva:

"I wasn’t familiar with your game."

Rizz_Maan:

"The let the past bother you You're now a new leave."

Rizz_Maan:

"Focus on your goal in life and your heavenly race And every other things to be minor issues too you."

DeeRichie8:

"Jesus baby but you dey hold man hand."

NmesomaMarie:

"Always beautiful and elegant... Keep slaying and shinning your light, star girl.."

OmotayoNafy:

"The hates will not stop your shine."

Chat of Wanneka gossiping about Veekee James' leaks

Legit.ng previously reported that days after Veekee James and Femi Atere's wedding, a major scandal about their marriage broke out.

A WhatsApp conversation between Veekee James' former best friend and another colleague leaked online, and the secrets revealed during the conversation sparked a major uproar online.

In the chat, Wanneka spoke about Femi's promiscuous lifestyle and their over-the-board wedding party that lasted for more than two weeks.

