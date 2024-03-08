All is set for the most anticipated boxing bout in 2024 as Anthony Joshua takes on Francis Ngannou on Friday, Match.

The main event has been scheduled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the poster card fight starting at 11 pm Nigerian time.

Whether Joshua wins or loses, he will pocket £30 million, while Ngannou will take home £16 million.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Anthony Joshua's long-awaited match against mixed martial arts sensation Francis Ngannou will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Friday, March 8.

The 34-year-old British fighter Joshua has won his last three matches, while Ngannou, from Cameroon, is embarking on just his second boxing match.

However, Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, made waves by knocking down Tyson Fury in the third round of their October bout, despite ultimately succumbing to a split decision loss.

When and how to watch Anthony Joshua vs Ngannou fight

On Friday, March 8, 2024, the Joshua versus Ngannou boxing match will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main event is expected to commence around 11:50 pm Nigerian time, following earlier undercard bouts starting at 4 pm and the main undercard at 6 pm.

Following the format of Ngannou's previous fight with Fury, this heavyweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, each lasting three minutes, instead of the traditional 12 rounds.

Viewers can catch the match on DAZN and the DSTV cable network.

What is the prize money?

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou seem set to make substantial sums from their heavyweight showdown.

Joshua's reported earnings of over £30 million for this fight reflect his status as one of the top earners in boxing.

In comparison, Ngannou's £16 million payday demonstrates the growing appeal of crossover fights and his rising star power in combat sports.

It'll be interesting to see how their performance in this fight affects their future earnings and marketability.

Joshua vows to smash Ngannou

Meanwhile, Joshua likened himself to a "postman" promising to secure a win against Francis Ngannou in their upcoming heavyweight bout in Riyadh.

Joshua weighed 114.48kg (18st 02lbs), and Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, weighed 123.64kg (19st 47lbs).

Ngannou's weight is slightly heavier than when he faced Tyson Fury in his debut professional boxing match in October.

