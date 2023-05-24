DJ Cuppy sparked reactions on social media as she displayed pictures of her beautiful self in her father’s car

The renowned disc jockey, in her recent post online, bragged about driving out in her father’s luxury ride

Cuppy went on to reveal that she was about to have fun in her father’s as he was not aware of her plans

Popular Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy sparked reactions on the timeline as she alerted her fans and followers on her next adventure.

The billionaire daughter shared a cute picture of her beautiful self posed in her father’s customised lavish ride as she was set to drive out.

The entertainer noted that her father was unaware she was leaving in his car.

However, the singer went ahead to tag her dad on the post she made, saying:

"Please don’t tell @FemiOtedola I’m using his car."

See her post below

Internet users react

akinwale__a:

"Honestly I am loving the contrast of black and pink. Both colours really compliment each other."

_jhaytee:

"Hello daddy my sis is using your car o."

l.tobiloba:

"But you just snitched on yourself by posting online; I'm sure he's smiling right now as he reads this. Some fathers sleeps with their car keys under their pillow or mattress ."

beefrosh_offical:

"I pray anyone like this comment and check my story no go die young AMEN ❤️❤️❤️."

mimzgirlie:

"U don tag am already na, remain to allow us explain ."

DJ Cuppy is keeping her short hair pretty with a pink durag

It appeared Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy seems to be settling in quite well into the 'short hair, don't care' club and her latest post is proof.

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola took to her Twitter page to reveal that she finally got herself a durag(s).

She had earlier taken to Twitter to share a video of herself trying on a black durag, asking her fans in the caption what they thought of the look on her.

The next day, the Jollof On The Jet crooner shared a selfie of herself sporting a pink one and questioned why anyone would think she wouldn't own one in pink - a colour she has made part of her identity.

