Nigerian comedian turned singer Nasboi has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his senior colleague, Kizz Daniel

This came after Nasboi opened the Buga crooner’s concert in the UK with his own musical performances

Nasboi revealed how Kizz Daniel paid for his flight among other things and netizens reacted to the development

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Lawal Nasiru Bolaji aka Nasboi has taken to social media to appreciate his seniour colleague, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel.

The Buga crooner had his much-anticipated concert at the OVO Arena Wembley in the UK on May 6, 2024, and fans trooped out in great numbers to witness it.

One of the high points of the event was when skitmaker-turned-singer Nasboi opened the show by performing some of his songs.

A video was posted online showing Nasboi performing his popular tracks Small Money and Umbrella. It also captured the crowd singing along with him. See the video below:

Nasboi reveals Kizz Daniel paid for his flight

After the concert, Nasboi took to his official Twitter page to share how Kizz Daniel had impacted his career. According to the Umbrella crooner, the music star paid for his flight to the UK and also brought him on stage.

He wrote:

“Vado i really need the world to know that you’re a great guy! Thanks for putting me on. You paid for my flight. You gave me this platform @KizzDaniel God bless you.”

See his tweet below:

Fans react as Nasboi thanks Kizz Daniel

Nasboi’s growth in the music industry as well as Kizz Daniel’s contribution to it warmed the hearts of netizens. Read some of their reactions below:

vanchizzy:

“It's so beautiful to see how far Nasboi has come. We all knew how he started, from mimicking Davido to doing beautiful skits to music to performing on big stages. Well done, Nas. Na who give up na e F-up.”

teeto__olayeni:

“From nothing to SOMETHING. I am so happy for how far he has come ❤️❤️. Thank you Kizz Daniel.”

veionn_:

“This man has really done good for himself,see how far he has gone,love to see it ❤️.”

stanadilfitness:

“Kizz Daniel we appreciate your hand work, God bless you.”

correctvisa.official:

“Nasboi deserves all the love and blessings he's receiving .”

9iceatilla:

“He worked hard for it he earns it .”

ijayy_x:

“It’s how this guy went from nothing to something I remember him then mimicking Davido., power of social media.”

wigeet.hairs:

“Consistency plus God.”

theomosewa:

“Pure grit and excellence! Love to see it!”

Friendnpal_:

“We rise by lifting others .”

shuunbebe:

“Doesn’t take Much to spread Love ….GOD bless Vado The Great.”

Kizz Daniel finally reveals wife's name at UK concert

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel and his wife took their romance all the way to the UK in the full glare of fans at his concert. One of the highlights from Kizz Daniel’s show was when his wife and the mother of his kids joined him during a performance on stage.

The music star rocked a black leather outfit from head-to-toe and his wife walked out from backstage rocking a similar attire. Kizz’s wife took him by surprise after walking on the stage and hugging him from behind.

Not stopping there, Kizz Daniel introduced his wife by her name for the first time as he encouraged the audience to make some noise.

