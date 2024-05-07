Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel buzzed the internet following the movies he made at his highly anticipated concert in London

The singer who thrilled his fans at OVO Wembley Arena was super excited to invite one of his fans on stage

A viral video capturing the moment the singer brought up one of the hyped fun seekers trended as many compared it to scenarios of his other colleagues

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has trended on social media following his highly anticipated headline concert at the OVO Wembley Arena in the United Kingdom.

The Afrobeats star dazzled his fans and fun seekers with a collection of his hit singles' Buga', 'Cough', 'Lie', and 'One Ticket'. He also performed the songs from his recently released EP' TZA (Thankz Alot)'.

Kizz Daniel surprised a male fan during his UK show. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

A scene from the festive arena showed Kizz inviting one of his fans on stage, and many were shocked to see that it was a man he brought up to the podium.

The young lad, who couldn't believe he would be granted such an opportunity, wrapped his hands around the singer as they sang and danced.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kizz Daniel's video

Many online users pointed out that other Afrobeats singers were found to invite only their female fans on stage, forgetting that the men also need such attention.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sweetylyx_official:

"Awwww so nice of him artist usually forgets they also have male fans."

nursem.o:

"Awwwnn that's so sweet of him Men deserve love, attention and appreciation too."

glamour_beautyhome:

"Sweetest thing on the internet today."

safina_fifi:

"Ahh The video is not complete. The guy even gave us a bow before leaving the stage as per him sef don perform loved it."

homahandss:

"See me smiling.. be like make the guy kiss am …"

iam_zaiiii:

"Which soap this guy use baff go the concert."

unclemohamz:

"When they brought their heads together, I was saying “Ahh I hope it’s not what I’m thinking”

abayomi_alvin:

"When they brought their heads together, If “kiss” come your mind…Oya gather here."

