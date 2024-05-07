Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel tried to give fans at his UK concert value for their money with a special appearance from his bouncer

The music star invited his famous security personnel Kelvin Powers to showcase himself to his UK fans

The video soon made the rounds on social media, and it drew interesting reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, got people talking about his UK concert after his famous bouncer, Kelvin ‘Power’ Atobiloye, was brought on stage.

The Buga crooner held his much-anticipated UK concert on May 7, 2024, and one of the highlights from the event was when his bouncer was invited on stage.

Video of Kizz Daniel's bouncer on stage at his UK concert trends. Photos: @offiialkelvinpower, @TK_ENT / TikTok

Source: Instagram

Recall that Kelvin Power rose to fame after he was spotted in a series of Kizz Daniel’s videos in his bid to protect the singer from overexcited fans.

At the UK concert, Kizz’s My G song was playing in the background as he invited the muscular Kelvin Power on stage and made him parade the lengths of it as some of the people in the crowd screamed with excitement.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Kizz Daniel’s bouncer

The video of Kizz Daniel inviting Kelvin Power on stage at his UK concert sparked some reactions from social media users. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Oma's:

“Nice one.”

Mars$ kING marine Belong:

“Amadou dance.”

fatawu essien:

“Thanks for your concern I get manager don’t worry about me worry about your hairline.”

Kizz Daniel finally reveals wife's name at UK concert

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel and his wife took their romance all the way to the UK in the full glare of fans at his concert. One of the highlights from Kizz Daniel’s show was when his wife and the mother of his kids joined him during a performance on stage.

The music star rocked a black leather outfit from head-to-toe and his wife walked out from backstage rocking a similar attire. Kizz’s wife took him by surprise after walking on the stage and hugging him from behind.

Not stopping there, Kizz Daniel introduced his wife by her name for the first time as he encouraged the audience to make some noise.

Source: Legit.ng