The recent tragic passing of Nollywood star Junior Pope in a boat mishap on the River Niger, along with five others, came as a rude shock

The Nigerian movie industry was recently thrown into a state of mourning as one of its South Eastern stalwarts, Junior Pope, was announced dead.

Though minutes after the news about Junior Pope's death was announced, a counter-report emerged which noted that he had survived a terrible boat accident that claimed the lives of three others.

After several efforts to rescue Junior Pope, he was later declared dead by the Actor's Guild of Nigeria.

He might not have been among the most popular Nollywood actors, but his impact on the industry cannot be understated.

Who is Junior Pope?

Junior Pope was born John Paul Odonwodo on the May 7, 1983 to a Nigerian father and a Cameroonian mother.

He was born in Bamenda, Cameroon. As much as he is a Nigerian from Ukehe Enugu state, Junior Pope could equally claim to be a Cameroonian.

Pope started his primary and secondary education in Cameroon before returning to Nigeria at 18 to study accountancy at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

When did he join Nollywood?

Many might not know him, but Junior Pope had been in the movie industry for nearly two decades before his demise.

He made his debut in Nollywood in 2006. Pope got his big break in 2007 when he featured in Tchidi Chekere's movie, Secret Adventure.

His performance in Secret Adventure earned him the Most Promising Actor award in Nigeria at the Entertainment Factory Award (EFA) in 2010.

Junior Pope's rise to success kicked off after his 2010 award for his role in Secret Adventure.

Since his big break in 2007, Pope has gone on to star and feature in over 150 movies in Nollywood.

Is he married?

Yes, Junior Pope is married with kids. He tied the knot with his wife, Jennifer Awele, in 2014.

They both have three kids together, all of whom are boys. In a video posted on his page hours before he died, Pope spoke about his parents while noting that he is their only child.

He also mentioned that he has three sons at home whom he wants to watch grow up and be their father.

Junior Pope's first son is 10 years old, his second son is eight, and the last is three.

His most notable works

Junior Pope paid his dues and earned all the accolades and respect he gets in the movie industry.

He is one of the stalwarts of the Asaba division of the Nigerian movie industry. Some of his most popular films include Bachelor's Eve, Bitter Generation, The Generals, Wrong Initiation, The Cat, Nwocha, Vengeance Bullet and many others.

Pope was also in the Nollywood blockbuster Isakaba alongside Sam Dede. He is most famous for his Assassin roles, Thugs, Servant or for playing Bodyguards.

He also owns a YouTube channel called JNRPOPE TV.

How he died

Ironically, Junior Pope died while shooting a new movie called, "The Other Side of Life." Adanma Eluke produced the movie.

He was onboard a boat which was crossing the River Niger from the Warri port while heading to the location.

The movie star had 15 other people onboard with him. According to the AGN, along with Pope, three other persons died in the boat mishap, while another 3 have been declared missing.

Eight persons, including actor TC Okafor, survived.

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat capsize, which claimed the lives of four actors, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

