Actor TC Okafor has shared his experience during the boat incident that claimed the life of a popular Nollywood actor Junior Pope

In a video, TC said before he entered the boat, he carried Fanta along with him because he was scared of water

He added that out of 15 of them on the boat, only two people wore life jackets and the boat driver seemed distracted

Nollywood actor TC Okafor recounted how he survived the boat mishap that claimed the lives of his colleague Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, and three others.

TC Okafor shares how he survived the boat mishap involving Junior Pope. Image credit: @tcokafor, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

In a video, the role interpreter said that he doesn't know how to swim and he has a phobia of water. This made him carry Fanta to the boat and pour some into the river. When Pope observed what he was doing, he explained his reason.

He added that they were 15 of them in the Adanma Luke movie production The Other Side Of Life but only two of them wore life jackets.

When Junior Pope was making a video in the boat, the driver watched him and wanted to appear in it. TC noted that the driver had ear piece on him and was distracted that he could not see a canoe that collided with his boat.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

They all fell into water and he held the rope that holds the boat in dry land. Himself and another struggled to survive using the rope.

TC had a scar on his leg from the accident which he displayed as he made the video.

See the video of TC narrating how he survived the boat mishap below:

Reactions to TC Okafor's boat experience

Several netizens have commented on the video of how TC Okafor survived the boat mishap. See some of the reactions below:

@chef_ola_123:

"Yes o, this person knows about water very well Fanta drinks means a lot o."

@_iamfavour_bby:

"Nothing created by God can kill me and my family."

@barr._benita:

"This guy knows the secret of river that Fanta mentions, hmmm."

@divanigeriarice:

"People don't know water has power."

@ugo.logo:

"I bi fish for water but I no fit try go enter that kin local boat without good life jacket! Hmmmm water get power! Even inside pool sef power dey! Speaking out of experience!"

@iamtanyagoke:

"DOP and Director wore life jackets, but risked the lives of others. That is pathetic."

@officialperrynicky:

"Why did you start ringing bell."

@olubukolamoyo:

"I will saying again before embarking on a movie production, do the spiritual needs. Ask Yoruba industry for spiritual advice."

@nuella.88:

"Na wah, ok, so, there is really power underneath the water.. Thank God for your life."

@queen.dike:

"Na you invite those water people. End of story."

@degoldcloset42:

"This guy knows about water. The Fanta drinks said it all."

Stanley Ontop calls for arrest of movie producer

Legit.ng earlier reported that a filmmaker Stanley Ontop has called for the arrest of Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie that "took the life" of Junior Pope.

According to him, Adanma did not provide life jackets for the members of the crew and cast, while the boat was inadequate for them.

He noted that movie producers love to manage their resources without caring about the welfare of others.

Source: Legit.ng