Actor Charles Okocha shared a rare picture of his bald head in a recent post via his Instagram page

The Nollywood actor known for his phenomenal slang proudly flaunted a side view of his head

Many of the actor's colleagues, as well as fans, have compared him to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Popular Nigerian actor and singer Charles Okocha, also known as Igwe 2Pac, has left people talking online after he shared a rare picture of his head without a fez cap.

The Nollywood actor, known for his phenomenal slang in the picture, which he shared via his Instagram page, looked all serious as he posed for the camera.

Fans tease Charles Okocha over his bald head.

Source: Instagram

"Phenomenal head," the actor wrote in a caption.

See a picture showing the rare view of Charles Okocha's head below:

Recall that the actor recently celebrated his latest achievement after being specially honoured by the Mayor of Brampton in Toronto, Canada.

Fans compare Charles Okocha to Erik ten Hag

While many of the actor's fans teased him in the comment sections, others compared the Nollywood actor to Premier League club Man Utd's current coach, Erik ten Hag, who is also popular for his bald head. Read the comments below:

goldmoola:

"Someone said phenomenal Ten Hag."

igbodex_rippoze:

"Rub oil for head make it shine well."

fw.nonso:

"Ten Haag w swag."

_jay_of_lagos:

"This head suppose collect heddies award."

tobenna09:

"Natural, it’s God given."

kush1313.101:

"We had a phenomenal night long."

kendrickemma_6030:

"HEAD OF STATE."

ransom_soundgod_rf07:

"Apply a phenomenal oil bro."

mideybanks:

"Where’s the wig bro."

benjizzy_:

"the head should be on headies."

therealejiroghene:

"Where are you HEADing to sir? We HEAD you were last seen in Canada.."

