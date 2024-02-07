Popular Nigerian comedian Sabinus has expressed his interest in Sharon Oojo on actor Lege Miamii’s matchmaking show

In funny videos that were posted online, Sabinus revealed his seriousness in getting the actress, and she also gave him her conditions

The banter between them on Lege’s show raised a series of funny reactions from fans on social media

Popular Nigerian actor Lege Miamii recently hosted comedian Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, aka Sabinus, on his singles’ dating show.

While on the show, the funny man used the opportunity to disclose his interest in dating famous actress Sharon Ooja.

Fans react as Sabinus asks for Sharon Ooja on Lege's dating show. Photos: @mrfunny1_, @legemiamii, @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

In the video, Lege asked Sabinus questions about his age and location but the comedian only seemed interested in echoing his admiration for Sharon.

See the funny exchange below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Sharon Ooja reacts to Sabinus’ interest in her

Shortly after Sabinus asked Lege for help in getting Sharon Ooja, another episode of the dating show aired with the actress in attendance.

The movie star gave Sabinus steep conditions for her to determine whether he was truly serious about her. According to Sharon, his ability to meet the conditions does not mean she agrees to be with him.

One of the conditions was for Sabinus to dangle from one of his billboards in Lagos to show his seriousness. The comedian and the show host, Lege, looked confused after the actress stated what she wanted.

See the funny clip below:

Reactions as Sharon Ooja and Sabinus join Lege’s dating show

The exchange between Sabinus and Sharon Ooja on Lege’s matchmaking show raised a series of hilarious comments from fans. Read some of them below:

lingeriebytemmy:

“Is Sabinus not a married manwetin he dey look for For Lege single hook-up.”

dejavumgmt:

“Lege just keep quiet, the English to dey complicated for am.”

Officialtugzy9:

“Which one of you gave Sabinus a wife that wants to kill him? ”

owoyemifowosire:

“Just because of what.... Sharon want to kill Sabinus?”

pearlcoco_:

“Make una no use English scatter Daddy Mercy's head o .”

yet2de:

“Sabinus, there is nothing like hello, go and dangling on billboard ooowahala wahala.”

serikiarofoods_enterprises:

“They want to kill Sabinus with love. Father take control.”

king_multi01:

“Which one of you want Sabinus to fall from billboard ”

oluwaseunfunmi1010:

“But why LEGE Mybaby dey form like say he sabii all this English wey Sharon dey talk.”

shandy__bea:

“This lady don carry Lege go where he no want.”

Verydarkman calls out Sabinus

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman (VDM) sparked reactions after a clip of him calling out Sabinus went viral.

In the viral video, he slammed Sabinus for collecting money for a show he knew he wouldn't be able to attend and only refunded the show organisers at the 99-minute mark.

Verydarkman showed evidence of all the allegations he levelled against Sabinus in his usual style. He noted it wasn't the skit maker's first time to leave people hanging for his selfish interest.

Source: Legit.ng