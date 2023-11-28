Singer Teni, in a video, has debunked the rumours about her going under the knife to lose weight

The Suger Mummy of Lagos revealed that her weight loss resulted from being sick and getting on diet

Teni further hailed those who opt for surgery as she revealed she was too scared about considering it as an option

Popular singer and songwriter Teniola Apata, also known as Tenientertainer, has shared details about her weight loss in a recent video as she dismissed rumours of her undergoing surgery.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Teni in 2022 revealed that she lost 75 pounds without surgery.

Teni dismisses reports of her undergoing surgery. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Teni shares how she placed herself on diet

The singer revealed her weight loss resulted from being sick, hitting the gym and getting on a diet as she was too scared to undergo surgery.

Teni made this known on Zero Condition Podcast when the hosts queried her about her weight loss journey and if she would have considered surgery.

She also hailed those who dared to have surgery as she joked about the generator not working at the hospital when it was her turn to be operated.

Speaking in the video, Teni said:

“I went through a lot, some people even said I underwent surgery. If I had gone for surgery, would I still have this stomach size? “

“I wish I wasn’t scared; I would have gone to Turkey to have surgery done. Then I will return to Nigeria with figure 8 on both sides of my waist," Teni jokingly said.

Watch the video of Teni speaking about her weight loss below:

