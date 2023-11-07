A lady was starstruck as she met trending gospel singer Moses Bliss for the first time in the United Kingdom

The stunned woman was emotional as she interacted with Moses who looked calm and collected

While some people criticised her actions in the video, many others thought there was nothing wrong with it

Social media users have reacted to a lady's emotional outburst upon seeing Moses Bliss for the first time in the United Kingdom.

A video reposted on Instagram captured the touching fan-star meeting but was not clear if it happened before or after actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding.

She knelt before Moses Bliss. Photo Credit: @mosesblisslive

Source: TikTok

Moses and Umenwa have come under fire over how the actress reacted to his surprise appearance at her wedding.

Notable Nigerians and celebrities, including popular host Frank Edoho, had directed their criticism to the singer.

She gave Moses Bliss customised clothes

In the emerging clip, the starstruck lady went on her knees to greet Moses and presented him with customised clothes she got him.

The lady struggled to fight back tears from her eyes as she hugged him and tried to take pictures with him.

Afterwards, she knelt down as Moses held her hands in prayers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

ngoo_nikky

"Hat&ers what do you have to say now ..May I jam pastor David ibieyomi one day, I go roll for floor that that...yeye de smell."

imageabidemi said:

"That song You are too faithful to fail me brought me miracles. There are some songs that are not just songs, they are prayers. I am not the type to kneel for people but if these people are those who love to kneel in appreciation like some tribes do, please let them be. Some people can kneel for any and everyone, that’s their own upbringing especially my tribe people."

loper_closet said:

"I think God just want to make him popular so more souls will be arrested , I wonder why the hate?"

houseofambers_makeover said:

"I will not put mouth in this matter but one thing I know is when God’s anointing and grace is upon your head, people will begin to look at you and behave with you In another level."

ogeisagoodgirl said:

"Please who is this man that’s got women kneeling for him left right center abeg ooh Please what’s one of his songs let me go and listen."

matilda_inspired said:

"This man music helped me through grief and depression, the day I will meet him,PST.Iren,Nat.Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, and Dunsin Oyekan …I will give them a very big hug and cry on their shoulders….."

cakecrestbyibk said:

"You see that his song, "Daddy wey dey pamper" that song gives me chills and I cry whenever I listen to it because I remember how God has always remained faithful to me despite my unfaithfulness...."

beautifulphoenix4rmdashes said:

"So people kneel to acknowledge a gospel artiste una dey vex! However, it is okay to throw your bras on stage for a secular celebrity."

Reverend Father berates Moses Bliss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Reverend Father criticised the gospel singer over the incident at Umenwa's wedding.

According to the cleric, the gospel singer should have handled the situation better by correcting the bride when he saw she had gone out of control.

Father Ugwu backed up his explanation with different Bible verses, including how the disciples immediately stopped people from idolising them.

The priest, who said some ministers have turned themselves into superstars, also claimed Bliss was enjoying the attention in the video.

Source: Legit.ng