Nigerian singer Portable’s baby mama Ashabi Simple has caused a stir with a series of cryptic posts on social media

The young actress left netizens worried after she shared posts hinting that being dead is better than being alive among other things

Many netizens’ interest was piqued by her post and they took to social media to share their concerns on the matter

One of Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable’s baby mamas, Akinyanju Omobolarinde aka Ashabi Simple is back in the news over her posts on social media.

Just recently, the actress took to social media via her Instagram stories to share a series of disturbing posts that soon caught the attention of netizens.

Fans worry about Portable's baby mama Ashabi over her latest posts. Photos: @ashabi_simple, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In one post, Ashabi wrote about how dead people do not realise how lucky they are not to be alive. She then added that she had a wish.

In another post, the rising actress expressed that she was just tired of everything. See screenshots of her viral posts below:

Netizens show concern for Ashabi Simple

Ashabi Simple’s social media posts triggered a lot of reactions from netizens who wondered about her disturbing words. Others also wondered about Portable stressing his wives. Read some of their comments below:

Joggers_hoodies:

“How my gender see fire and jump right in then cry "I'm burnt'" I will never understand it!”

Neeceebosslady:

“This shouldn’t be taken lightly, her family and friends should check on her.”

Wandegold_yeye:

“All of them need iya barakat terapi secion Nexxxxxtttttt!”

Amaqueenn:

“Portable house of commotion na so so lamentation.”

ladypashy_3:

“its well with her... one man one woman marriage self no easy,talk more of a marriage wit multiple baby mamas.”

meriiyaam.tayo:

“All the wife's need therapy .”

Ojuolatoyin:

“Spiritual husband is better than portable,,may God help them,the frustration is not here.”

_ririluxury:

“At this point make this people visit therapist ,bcos portable don show them shege .”

Realgistvlog:

“Someone need to check on her.”

Bekkyblinks12:

“You better don’t kpai ur self because of man.”

Thefirstladyomorewa:

“If you know her closely please check up on her ,at times we post here just to free our mind when we have no one personally to share thoughts with .. mistakes happen,moving on can be hard but is the best you can do to help yourself.”

The_official_tee_:

“The one that left ehn, made the best decision..peace of mind wan finish her.”

__kkitan__12:

“How life will have been different if you don’t meet portable or have a child for him bah.”

lesliepowers3:

“Portable is abusive in all forms and have shattered these ladies enough to believe they are nothing without him...but as usual everything is cruise for people till something bad happens.”

everything_queensley:

“All these and she still doesn’t want to leave . Choosing money over her own peace of mind …Nawa o.”

Onyinye______chi:

“E don tey wey portable don kiss this one!!!!”

Portable spends time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of the late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

Source: Legit.ng