Nigerian singer Moses Bliss’ Ghanaian wife, Marie, has melted hearts over her recent display

A video made the rounds of Moses and Marie on stage at his concert in Akwa Ibom when the singer’s wife knelt briefly while showering praises on him

The heartwarming display sparked a series of reactions from netizens after the video went viral

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss’ wife, Marie, has caused a stir on social media after a video of her honouring her husband in public went viral.

Moses Bliss recently had his homecoming concert, The Bliss Experience, in his hometown, Akwa Ibom, and Marie was with him every step of the way.

A video made the rounds online of the music star’s young Ghanaian wife showering her man with love in the presence of the thousands of people gathered at the concert.

Marie was on stage with Moses Bliss when she took the microphone to speak about her man. According to the lawyer, she calls her husband her personal pastor, a fountain of wisdom and more.

She said:

“I cannot leave this stage without asking you all in humility, I call him my personal pastor, I call him a fountain of wisdom, a trailblazer and a pioneer and so in all humility I just ask that if we are able to celebrate people, just because he’s my husband doesn’t mean I can’t celebrate him.”

Not stopping there, Marie went on to say she won’t stop celebrating him just because he is her husband. She then turned to face Moses and thanked him for his gift to his people and the world. The young wife proceeded to kneel for her man before sharing a warm hug with him on stage.

In her words:

“So I celebrate you for the man that you are to this generation, for the gifts that you are to your state and to our world, and in front of all your people I say may God bless you and may you continue to be lifted high and I honour you today and always, God bless you.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Moses Bliss’ wife kneels to greet him

The sweet display of respect from Moses Bliss’ wife impressed a number of people on social media, particularly Nigerian men. Many of them gushed over Marie. Read some of their comments below:

dorindaval:

“I haven't encountered @Mrs Marie Moses Bliss but I feel she's just humble and I admire that.”

Ife♒:

“No be small personal pasta.”

bethriino:

“This is the only responsible, intelligent and eloquent that has ever come from that village called Ghana. Marrie, I'm so proud of you. Keep being a blessing that you have been to Moses.”

Peace10:

“This lady is too sweet .she is more than a wife.”

Anny:

“She’s so adorable, sincerely Moses is blessed to have her .”

Stephen Akpetiemeh:

“Shey una dey see picking wey dem train...kneltdown publicly to greet her husband.”

user8414093513768Joy/Nma:

“This is the virtuous woman.”

reginaboayue:

“She's very humble.”

Gracey:

“She really respects and values her husband & it’s commendable. Her words over his life matters a lot. This is beautiful .”

chinnygurl:

“Marie, your parents must have done something good either in their childhood or youth to beget a daughter like you.”

lilie990:

“A woman of a noble character I love them so much and pray for them more.”

AwardMan:

“blessed be to her parents they did a great job Ghana is proud of them.”

Moses Bliss' wife's outfit causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Moses Bliss' wife, Marie, recently trended online over an outfit she wore while stepping out with her husband.

Only a few weeks after their nuptials, Moses Bliss and Marie stepped out together in Akwa Ibom ahead of the music star’s worship concert, The Bliss Experience.

It did not take long for the video of Moses and Marie’s presence in Akwa Ibom to go viral, and it sparked a series of comments from netizens. Several of them focused on the gospel singer’s wife’s outfit, and some gave her style tips.

