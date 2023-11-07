Amid criticisms that trailed Moses Bliss' performance at Ekene Umenwa's wedding, another video of a lady with the singer in the UK has gone viral

In the clip, the lady who was excited to meet the gospel singer went on her knees as she shed tears

As expected, the video has stirred different comments, with some netizens throwing their weights behind Moses Bliss

Gospel singer Moses Bliss has been trending on social media for the past few days over what transpired at actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding, which took place over the weekend.

Amid the backlash that trailed the viral video from the wedding, another clip of the singer with a lady in the UK is trending online.

The video showed the lady not only kneeling to greet Moses Bliss but also shedding tears after meeting him for the first.

Another clip showed the singer praying for the lady who presented a gift to him before they posed for the camera.

People react as another lady kneels to greet Moses Bliss

yhettyqueen1_:

"What’s happening with this guy? Why are his age mates kneeling down for him?"

NobleBenz:

"At this point Moses bliss should be investigated because what is this love and affection these women show him. I believe there’s more to it Hope this helps."

amudaDewale:

"What will happen when they meet Jesus finally."

elmannygram:

"Moses bliss na e dey reign this period."

xlim_kizzy:

"Who is this moses bliss self Na werey wan scatter marriage."

_Faithforyou:

"I'm sure she can never go on her kneel to greet her husband."

odirah_cellz:

"Is Moses more than just a singer? Cos i am not understanding all these kneelings and weeping."

What Ekene Uwenwa's bestie said to critics

Legit.ng also reported that Deacon Famous was unhappy with how people slammed Moses Bliss, who performed at his friend Ekene Umenwa's wedding.

Deacon Famous revealed that Umenwa wanted a worship session for her wedding and tried to get Bliss to perform, but he was too busy.

This was after Frank Edoho blasted Bliss following the drama at Umenwa's wedding, where she knelt for him while he was singing.

