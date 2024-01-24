Media personality Toke Makinwa knows how to make fashion statements, and she loves to air her mind when necessary

She adorned a daunting all-black outfit that gave her a toughened look and made her a cynosure of eyes

Her post also sent a warning to fake friends who speak ill of her but smile at her front when they are together

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa makes the news regularly, and the reasons vary. She wore a black outfit that gave her a tough look and sent a message to her fake friends.

Toke Makinwa adorns lovely black outfit, sends message to netizens. Image credit: @tokemakinwa/Instagram

The fashionista combined her black dress and black mini skirt with a long black boot which went high above her knees. She also wore dark glasses to complement her look.

In the slides she posted on her Instagram page, she added a screenshotted tweet that read:

"If you must quit something this year, quit the habit of spoiling people's name behind their back and shinning your dirty teeth when you see them."

See pictures of the Toke in the slides below:

Fans react to Toke Makinwa's post

Several fans of the beautiful media personality reacted to her outfit and the tweet she added to her post. See some of them below:

@lildaish_qq:

"This is gawjus."

@presh.nickie:

"The 3rd slide is very necessary.. By the way, you ate."

@susan_headtotoe:

"The glasses are fire."

@nawtikid:

"Third slide and caption in between, everything thing is giving."

@kosexy__:

"IT girl."

@_.therealwiseman._:

"This is fire."

@dr_success_john:

"TM for a reason."

@kingpapi.____:

"T for a reason."

@crystabel_wilfred:

"Too hot."

@kdezak:

"The one and only TM!"

@rikenaofficial:

"Toke Makinwa I wanna be you when I grow up."

