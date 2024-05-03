Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and US streamer Kai Cenat recently met each other at rapper Nicki Minaj’s Brooklyn concert

A series of cute snaps of them rocking matching pink outfits went viral and caused an online stir

Some netizens gushed over the snaps of Ayra and Kai, noting that they looked good together while others had questions

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr and popular American Youtuber, Kai Cenat, were recently spotted together at Nicki Minaj’s concert in Brooklyn.

The show took place on May 2, 2024, and snaps of the Sabi Girl with the US streamer made the rounds on social media.

Fans react to photos of Ayra Starr with Kai Cenat. Photos: @ayrastarr, @kaicenat

Source: Instagram

In a post shared by @notjustok on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, Kai and Ayra were seen rocking matching pink outfits.

While the Youtuber had on a pink sweatshirt paired with blue jeans, pink Timberlands and a pink bandana tied around his head, Ayra Starr wore a cute white crop top with pink letterings, a short pink mini skirt and pink high-heeled shoes paired with white socks. The post showed the two public figures posing to have their photos taken.

Fans react to Ayra Starr and Kai Cenat’s linkup

The interaction between Ayra Starr and Kai Cenat raised a lot of interest for Nigerian fans. Some of them noted that they looked good together. Read some of their comments below:

Kr_istinme:

“They look good together.”

Heisrokzy:

“Ayera star linkup with Femi Omo werey ❤️.”

King_malcolmnesberts:

“Ayra is beautiful .”

tee_wilcox:

“But them hold jaywon hand.”

Jummyglitz:

“If I wear Wetin ayra star wear Shey dem no go abuse me .”

Life_of_emreal_:

“Perfect match.”

Babygram4pf:

“Femi Omo werey @kaicenat and sabiii girl @arystar❤️.”

Fountainbabyy:

“She go friendzone you too, Make ur mind dey am shaa.”

Birdboydoingthings:

“After being denied by Tyla, Kai Cenat is trying his shoot on Ayra Starr .”

Who_is_memphis:

“If it was Jaywon now?”

Thetonilee:

“If na Jaywon now, you go comot him hand.. Omo ofo, onikure.”

Lnn24k:

“this girl don snap with almost all the celebs for industry... na her career path be that .”

Branachronism:

“How a professional friend zoner gonna have so many Stan’s?”

pupacighar101:

“You no hold this one hand oooo.”

Joannah_manuels:

“So she allow this one cross him hand for her shoulder In this life,make money.”

oluwatimileyin09:

“She no hold this one hand oo is nar Jaywon now she go hold his hand .”

