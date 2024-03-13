American streamer Kai Cenat stunned Nigerians with his instant generosity in Nigeria's floating slum, Makoko

The US star, who was elated to be in Lagos courtesy of his colleague Shank, visited the coastal community the first time he landed in the country

After the poor and unhealthy learning conditions in Makoko, Cenat was moved to something tangible about it and promised to give it through supervision

American streamer Kai Cenat, who is currently in Nigeria, visited Africa's largest floating slum, Makoko, located on the coast of Lagos City.

The YouTuber, who has had a wonderful time in the bustling city courtesy of his colleague Shank and the Afrobeats star Davido, was amazed by the living conditions of the riverine settlement.

From the information gathered by Legit.ng, Makoko was the first official community Cenat visited immediately when he got into the county.

On the first day, the US creator entered Lagos, he quickly stopped by the floating slum.

After meeting with the students in a jam-packed classroom, Cenat was touched to improve the learning environment in the coastal region.

He asked the school authority to do their cost survey and get back to him on what they needed so that he could make adequate provisions.

Cenat also promised to keep in touch with the school authorities and noted his desire to see the school in better shape when he next visits Lagos.

Netizens react to Kai Cenat's Makoko outreach

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rocky_rockwood:

"W for streamers who use they influence like this."

zeshaan_sarwar:

"We made the right guy famous."

pudgypenguins:

"This the kind of news we want to hear about influencers."

jaden07090:

"Kai cenat is an actual legend. Believes in God and constantly helps people."

dexycreation:

"I am from Nigeria, and i personally know the place, Makoko. Being visiting there because i also do charity. I must say that, the community honestly needed this support. All thanks to @kaicenat ♥️."

michaelz_edwardz:

"Many foreigners seeing this will be like, oh, is this how Nigeria looks like. No fam, this is a ghetto part of the country. And thats what catches the eye of most people, this page didnt post to u all when he was in the city. Always tryna make Africa look deprived of Oxygen. "

youniversolgirl:

"This is an example. When you are able to can support others you never know what this will do for a child, I respect it. My god continue to bless him."

