Kia Cenat has said that the official process of starting the building of a new school for kids in Makoko has begun in the video he made

The YouTuber came to Nigeria a few weeks ago and visited the floating slum to donate money to the people living there

In the video, he said that he needs people who can help with work on the project and those who can get good equipment as well

American streamer Kai Cenat has said that the official process to kick off work on the new school he is building in Makoko, the largest floating sum in Nigeria has started.

Legit.ng had reported that Cenat visited Makoko when he came to Nigeria a few weeks ago. He was at the slum to donate money to the kids and people living in the area.

In the video he posted after he left Nigeria, he said that he was ready to fulfil his promise to the Makoko kids.

Youtuber, Kai Cenat to donate school in Makoko. Photo credit @kaicenat

Source: Instagram

Cenat calls for help

In the video, the YouTuber who was given a Nigerian name when he came to the country said that people who can help get equipment for the school should signify.

He made a video of the people working on the site and showed it in the recording.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Kai Cenat. Here are some of the comments below:

@jaymoney75100:

"Mk he build the sch first…no long cap."

@the_big_a1:

"Lagos state government non go involve now oo later now then go say he build am on drainage."

@dekki_blak:

"Who go dey pay the teachers?"

@elitemoney_:

"Which one be school again oga abeg getat."

@iamdeejayspectrenig:

"Allow him build it na, it's a sign of charity."

@atoyebi_samson:

"So good na waiting all other artists no fit do for this kids be this."

@iamtdayo:

"You’re appropriate."

@steamletz67:

"Wow that’s good."

@iyanuoluwa_king:

"Femi omo weyrey."

@prince_jokotoye:

"Bros we don’t need another slavery house. We good we already get am, We don’t want to continue get with British education no more. We need a resource not a school."

@concilbaddie:

"Nice One."

