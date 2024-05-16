Burna Boy has finally responded to rumours about him not being man enough to father a child

In a viral video, the Grammy Award winner revealed why he is yet to have a child, unlike his colleagues Wizkid and Davido

Burna Boy also spoke of different means he could become a father if the claims about him were true

Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu Ebunoluwa, better known as Burna Boy, is the only one among the big three, which include Wizkid and Davido, without a baby mama drama.

Aside from Stefflon Don, there has been no public knowledge of Burna Boy being involved in an affair with another woman, stirring rumours about why he was incapable of fathering a child.

Burna Boy says he can't have kids due to his present lifestyle. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy clears the air

In a trending video, the City Boy crooner debunked rumours that he is impotent and can not father a child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Burna Boy, who turned 32 in 2023, stated that he can not have a child presently due to his lifestyle, as he intends to have kids once he has found stability.

The singer, who desires a better life for his children, said that he deeply cherishes the love he gets from his parents and wants to extend the same to his.

Burna Boy added that if he had desired to have children but faced infertility, he would go for options like In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) or other scientific methods.

“When I am settled, then I can be there for my children every single day, every minutes, That’s just me, I feel like my kids deserve more than I got and I got both my mom and dad," he said in the video.

Watch the video of Burna Boy sharing why he can't have a child yet below:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's video

Read some of the comments below;

dtnmt:

"50yrs and your kids will be 10yrs."

cjnr45:

"Better talk if ur preeq no Dey work or you can't do the do, make we quick Dey find solution ooo. Which kind excuse be dix 1."

gaf433442:

"The perfect time might be late…"

morale_san:

"Davido and wizkid are great dads … there is no excuse for being a father , you can still tour and still be there for them."

g.i.p.s.i.t.e:

"Tomorrow is not promised bro !!! Do the needful in time."

brightlifeofbright:

"lol wiz&OBO doing same job as you and they got family also they can spend time with their family as well. So if something bad happens to you now so tell me who gonna archive your sweat ? lol it’s okay not to have kids but ur excuse isn’t valid."

What Burna Boy said about Davido and Wizkid's issue

Legit.ng also reported that Burna Boy reacted to the feud between Davido and Wizkid

Recall that Davido and Wizkid had engaged in a social media war that made headlines for days.

According to Burna, if he spoke, people would be crying. He noted that he was just minding his business.

Source: Legit.ng