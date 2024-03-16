Singer Wizkid has said that he does not want to be described as an Afrobeats singer as he is set to release his next album

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, the singer said that anyone who wants to listen to Afrobeats shouldn't listen to his album

The singer caught some of his fans by surprise, and some people noted that he may be going through some issues

Popular Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, sent a warning to those calling him an Afrobeats singer that they should refrain from it.

Wizkid requests not to be tagged as an Afrobeats singer. Image credit: @Wizkid/Facebook

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, he added that his next album Morayo will be dropping soon and anyone who is looking forward to hearing any Afrobeats song on it will be disappointed.

He further stated that his son Zion is richer than some of his fans, which got their attention. They expressed concern over his mental health and wondered if the Joro crooner was simply chasing clout or if he smoked something stronger than him.

Check out Wizkid's posts in the slides below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's Afrobeats disclaimer

Several social media users have reacted to the singer's posts. See some of their reactions below:

@big7record:

"All this clout & stuff just to drop another Afrobeats album that will end up like "More Love Less Ego" or S2 Ep is crazy. Clout & hype are no fit to make mid-change from mid."

@mrswamzy9:

"After now you people will say Davido is making noise I hope it's not a floppy disk as always."

@ap45708:

"So disrespectful to his fans calling a dog name. Short man with pride. Like your album is about to be lit. Abeg shift."

@big_diff_comedy:

"Him de use style tell una to say the album no go get head."

@random_cruise:

"Baba wan dis-credit Afrobeats as e no favour am again."

@harbeebhnd:

"This guy don craze and una dey call am cruise."

@micky.dj_temple:

"Someone said short people and pride."

@omofowoweh1:

"Baba done smoke igbo again."

