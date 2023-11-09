Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has spoken on her love like and pressures to get married

During an interview with BBNaija star, Tacha, on Cool FM, the music star advised young ladies who are facing marriage pressures

According to the self-styled Mama Africa, it is better to marry late and marry right

Top Nigerian female singer, Yemi Alade, has finally spoken on marriage and why she is not yet in one.

Just recently, the Shekere crooner spoke during an interview with Cool FM where she spoke on the increased rate of people getting married.

According to the 34-year-old singer, people get married every time and it even gets worse during the end of the year especially now that people love to put private moments on social media.

Alade however made it clear that she is not under any sort of pressure to tie the knot because things would always happen at the right time.

In her words:

“People get married every year, especially towards the end of the year it gets even crazier. Now that people are even doing TikTok while they’re giving birth, it’s a lot of content. I’m under no pressure, nobody should. When it’s time, it’s time.”

Family pressure is difficult

Speaking further during the interview, Yemi Alade explained how it can be difficult to face pressure from family to get married because they are the ones you mostly look up to. She however made it clear that if family members have your best interest at heart, they would understand that it’s more important to have the right partner than to marry early.

According to the music star, people should not be in a rush to make the wrong decision. She said:

“Family pressure is a difficult pressure to shake off because it’s the people you respect and look up to that are insisting you get married but I believe if they have your best interest at heart, they would wait with you because It’s more important to have the right partner than to just get married. But besides that, I don’t think anyone should be in a rush to make a wrong decision and be with the wrong partner.”

Yemi Alade also spoke on the monetary aspect of marriage and complained about how the economy impacts relationships. She said:

“Have you seen the economy? Calm down.”

