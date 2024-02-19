Nigerian singer Rudeboy of Psquare spurred excitement online with a dance video of his daughter

The fascinating clip saw the little girl dance energetically to her father’s recent song, ‘Enjoyment’

Netizens marvelled at the dazzling likeness of how the small child danced exactly like her father

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy or Paul Psquare, blew netizens away with a stunning video of his daughter dancing.

The singer, who is currently divorced, has three kids with his ex-wife, Anita Okoye.

Rudeboy's daughter dances to his new song. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

A video saw their last child dancing to his recent Amapiano single ‘Enjoyment’.

The sensational clip saw the little girl display some mindblowing, energetic moves that left netizens starstruck.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The Afrobeats legend praised his daughter, saying:

“My baby girl is taking over. My Nadi.”

See the video below

Reactions trail Paul Okoye’s video

Many who came across the video pointed out that the little girl danced exactly like her father.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mcpaapcomedian01:

"Dis one don watch her papa video tire."

godgift.buks:

"You can tell she is her Father’s daughter. Thank you @anita_okoye for capturing this beautiful moment of little princess Nadia.'

triple4shotz:

"If no b say I tell Bisola to comot dat belle dat year..I for don born dis pikin."

barbie_bella_pretty:

"You guys should come back together Biko."

remapikin:

"Anambra and PH people don't like trouble, normally. Very mature states, na business full our heads, no time for beefs. Love your co-parenting style. God bless you."

sew_and_fit:

"She wants to start dancing like you biko arrange her for choreography school."

iamubfire0:

"This one no need DNA."

Paul PSquare serenades girlfriend in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul PSquare, aka Rude Boy, showed that he was every bit of a romantic after he showered his girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma with love and attention at Tunde Ednut's birthday party. In a video from the event, the music star was seen singing one of his popular love songs to Ivy Ifeoma.

His young girlfriend, who stood by his side, appeared very shy as she covered her face at intervals and smiled shyly at the public display of affection.

Recall that Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma's relationship was made public in 2022 after he parted ways with his ex-wife and mother of his three kids, Anita Okoye.

Source: Legit.ng