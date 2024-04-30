Nigerian actress Doris Ogala caused a stir after she called out Hilda Baci's mum and her restaurant, Calabar Pot

The Nollywood star alleged their food was restless to the point that she almost threw up all she ate

She went on to share a series of conversations she had with the celeb's mum and accusing her of making disparaging remarks at her

Nigerian actress Doris Ogala has called out renowned chef Hilda Baci's mum over how she recently treated her.

The movie star alleged that Hilda's mum, also known by her restaurant name Calabar Pot, insulted her after she cancelled a dinner order she had made at her restaurant.

Doris cautioned Nigerians not to purchase meals from Hilda Baci's mother's restaurant, after she posted about having to wait three to four hours for her order to arrive.

She went on to explain that after she complained, Hilda Baci's mother sent a voice message attacking her and calling her unemployed after she asked for a refund of her money.

Ogala mentioned that Hilda's mother had belittled her and boasted about how huge her daughter, Hilda Baci, was.

"honestly this one pain me @c.a.l.a.b.a.r_p.o.t after waiting for 4 hrs. Kai .. and @hildabaci' mum told me how low I am before her daughter simply because I patronized her.. I'm really heartbroken because of food ."

She alleged that the food she got from Calabar Pot was tasteless to the point that she almost threw up and encouraged netizens to share their reviews.

"That food was tasteless especially the Ora soup and coconut rice.. ahhh I almost threw up.. please kindly drop your review I want to confirm something.. ahhh @c.a.l.a.b.a.r_p.o.t you do me ooo, after waiting for four hours . U refunded my money.. abuse me. I'm traumatized. E pain me sha."

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's call-out

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adaoraukoh:

"Great customer service is King, exchanging words with customers is a NO NO."

melson_empire:

"Reasons no one can ever beat Igbos in business..they control billions yet hustle and worship customers..Igbo Amaka."

kamtodan:

"If an ora soup is not from an Igbo caterer,I'm not eating."

odogwupremium_ebere:

"Overhyped brand . The moi moi was zero over 100 . The so call signature coconut rice nothing to write home about . I also tried the native pasta same thing no taste . I have prove before someone will say otherwise . This is my honest review and I tried complaining but they stopped replying my DM after reading . Too bad."

rihjolie:

"I got food poisoning the last time I ate their concoction. I said to myself neverrrrrrr again!! Purrrrrr."

blessing_ify_aify:

"I Saw that Ego And Rudeness in her When her Daughter Won."

