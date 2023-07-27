Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci has sparked reactions on social media with a recent video

The chef was seen in the clip holding on to a man, allegedly her lover, as they had a great time at the club

The video sparked mixed reactions online as netizens shared different opinions

Popular Nigerian chef Hilda Baci will rest from rumours that she has a thing with influencer Enioluwa.

In a new video sighted online, the Guinness World Record holder was seen with a mystery man at a club.

Hilda Bci sparks reactions with video of mystery man Photo credit: @hildabaci/@remedyblog

Source: Instagram

Hilda held the man in a loved-up position, and they both had a good time dancing together.

The mystery man's face was well hidden despite how carefree they were in the moment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Hilda Baci's video

mzzmaria_:

"I trust Nigerians they will soon find the man."

hef_hem4:

"Na person wey dey chop her work be this."

bellz_beautybase:

"Na emeka my cousin be this u can’t tell me anything osheeey na we go marry Hilda las lass"

harry_walter123:

"Give Nigerians 2mins them go find that mystery man come outside"

its_fansyy:

"Internet people about to dig him out"

chekwube_okafor_chekwus:

"Dat guy de enjoy. chop better food double."

ella_fundz_:

"Better show him face I no want hear story o."

the_small_london:

"Una think say she dey single before???"

mr_dicksons:

"Where is that niqqa that likes food He won’t like this video o"

beyondfoods_fisheries:

"Before evening decoders go give us update"

Source: Legit.ng