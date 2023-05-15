A viral video has shown Hilda Baci's mother rejoice and thanking God over the success of her daughter

Hilda Baci conquered the kitchen in a hair-raising cooking conquest that saw her broke a Guiness World Record

The woman recounted her ordeal in the past but said she now speaks with kings, vice presidents and governors

The mother of Hilda Baci is currently full of joy because her daughter has conquered the kitchen.

Hilda took up a hair-raising cooking conquest in Lagos, cooking non-stop for several hours in a bid to break the Guiness World record for the longest cooking marathon.

She has since broken the record, having cooked for more than 87 hours and this has made Nigerians proud.

Hilda's mother has appeared in a video recounting the challenges she and her family faced in the past.

She said there was a time she could only afford a one room apartment in Abuja.

Things has obviously changed. Sounding very happy and elated, the woman said she spoke to the Lagos state governor, the Vice President and other shakers and movers of society.

In the video, she knelt down and raised her hands to God. She thank a particular pastor named Pastor Jerry Eze who said her daughter's quest will end in praise.

The video posted on Twitter by @tosinolaseinde has melted many hearts.

Watch the video below:

