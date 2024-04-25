Nollywood actress Tolulope Onamade was recently on Biola Bayo's YouTube show, where she shared her experience as a street girl

During the interview, the actress revealed how her first experience as a prostitute was nearly her last day on earth

She shared how she was carted away from Lagos, where she met the man who wanted to use her and landed in Ijebu, Ogun state

Up-and-coming Nollywood actress Tolulope Onamade recently shared her life's journey and how she got into the movie industry with senior colleague Biola Bayo while on her YouTube show, TalktoB.

During the conversation, Onamade shared how she narrowly escaped death during her first experience as a "street worker."

Nollywood actress Tolulope Onamade shares her experience with a ritualist. Photo credit: @iamteewhite2

Source: Instagram

She revealed that after trying her hands on numerous jobs and couldn't hack it, she decided to be "hookah".

However, Onamade's first experience as a street worker changed her perception of the job forever.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"They wanted to use me" - Tolulope Onamade

During the interview, the actress revealed that on her first day on the job, she and her friend met a man who offered to pay them N20k for a night together.

But things took a drastic turn when she found out that the man was a ritualist and they were his latest victims.

Tolulope Onamade shared how the ritualist's herbalist rejected her, noting that she couldn't be used.

She noted that this was her saving grace and why she is still alive.

Tolulope Onamade's interview aired days after a lifestyle influencer named Nickie Da Barbie accused singers Skiibii and Mayorkun of being ritualists.

Watch the viral interview below:

Reactions trail Tolulope Onamade's viral interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral interview:

@olayiwolaidrisayodele:

"Which work you con dey do now??? Because, you still look like them."

@higherkey01:

"Written and directed by who?"

@olufemi.a:

"I think people are becoming too raw and throwing away caution. Some things are better left unsaid, in my own opinion."

@tee_shades_and_brushes:

"Maybe her friend set her up… cos why will they release the one that stole money and want to use the other for ritual…. It was a setup by the friend."

@abisluv:

"So this money ritual thing is real?"

@dayorajayidaniel:

"Mama @biolabayo1 this one is tough ooooo."

@tunsdprince:

"You actually escaped something else not OLOSHO. OLOSHO was Zobo your fried sold to you, but secretly she had sold you off. If not why would they released your friend who stole money and held on to you."

@kogbagidi_2:

"Despite all this, still all her younger gender won't still hear of the warning not until they experience same things and become preacher to others just like her.. it's all nothing but their greediness to money."

Dan Dizzy talks about money ritual

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng recalls reporting when rapper Dan Dizzy sparked a massive conversation online when he said there's nothing like "money ritual".

Dan Dizzy weighed in on the conversation, noting that those alleged to be into ritual killings are actual organ harvesters.

He noted that calling it "money ritual" is just a fear tactic.

Source: Legit.ng