Nigerian actress, Jaiye Kuti, has taken to social media to reveal that she cut off her dreadlocks

In the video, the Yoruba movie star is seen at the salon as she announces her new look and plans to grow the dreads back

Several fans who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Jaiye Kuti left her fans stunned when she announced that she had cut off her dreadlocks after many years.

Photos of Jaiye. Credit: @jayeola_monje

Source: Instagram

The popular Yoruba movie actress recently posted a video on her Instagram page which appeared to have been recorded in a salon.

The clip sees her hairstylist working on her now-short hair as she talked about her decision to cut the dreadlocks while her stylist worked on her hair.

"I want to start again. We want to start again from foundation. I don't like the way it was looking scanty. So I told him I want to start again because I was tired of the old one."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as Jaiye Kuti cuts dreadlocks

adeolufunsho:

"You will grow it again."

hebukun_:

"Mama why nah."

sweetah___:

"Nooo, my mum literally did her dread, because she loved yours."

queenbally02:

"I have watched this hair grow to this level oh nooo"

officialmcbliz:

"Big mummy noooooo why now how will i look like you without your dread again now."

