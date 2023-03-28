Kehinde Bankole celebrated her birthday in style, stunning fans with fashionable new looks

As a successful actress in Nollywood, Bankole is known for her talent and style on and off-screen

Fans were treated to a glimpse of the star's birthday celebration, complete with stunning photos

Kehinde Bankole has taken to social media to ring in her birthday celebration with some gorgeous new photos.

The talented Nollywood actress is known for her stellar performances in Nollywood projects, with her most recent role in Blood Sisters earning her a spot in the global limelight.

Photos of Kehinde from her birthday shoot.

For her birthday, she had a photo shoot which saw her sporting an elegant ankara-infused ensemble.

And as is the case with many celebrity shoots, she nailed it!

The strapless mermaid dress spotted on her featured a regal headpiece made from ankara print, which was also used to design the centre.

She accessorised the look with some gold bracelets and a chunky neckpiece, finishing off the fit with a radiant smile.

The actress wished herself and her twin a happy birthday.

Check out the photos below:

Actress Chinyere Wilfred celebrates her birthday in grand style

Popular Nollywood actress, Chinyere Wilfred, turned a year older on Thursday, March 23, and in classic celebrity style, blessed fans with photos from her birthday shoot.

For Chinyere Wilfred, age is nothing but a number when it comes to owing her beauty and this is something we saw in her birthday photos.

The veteran Nollywood actress served it hot to fans in honour of her new age and the photos are buzzworthy.

Everything from outfit choices to wigs screamed perfection as they each complemented her skin and were body-appropriate.

Afrocentric glamour: Temi Otedola sports mindblowing ensembles for birthday shoot

On Monday, March 20, style influencer and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, turned 27, and she blessed fans with new photos.

Temi, known for her minimalist approach to fashion, embodied the beauty that is African fashion in her own take on traditional Nigerian attire.

In the stack of photos uploaded in honour of her birthday, the newly-turned 27-year-old sported beautiful statement jewellery and elegantly styled gele

