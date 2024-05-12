Nigerian content creator Layi Wasabi’s big win at the AMVCA 2024 has earned him recognition from the state governor, Ademola Adeleke

Davido’s uncle penned down a lengthy note to celebrate Layi’s win while describing him as a good ambassador of Osun state

This came after the skitmaker took to social media to praise the Osogbo town where he’s from and fans reacted

Nigerian skitmaker Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola aka Layi Wasabi was one of those who won big at the recently held African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024, and it earned him recognition from Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

On May 11, 2024, the AMVCAs took place at Eko Hotel in Lagos where Layi beat his counterparts to bag the Best Digital Creator award.

Governor Ademola Adeleke reacts to Layi Wasabi's AMVCA win. Photos: @aadeleke_01, @pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

The news was met with so much celebration on social media especially after a video of Layi’s thanksgiving speech made the rounds. See the clip below:

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state celebrates Layi’s win

Shortly after Layi’s win made headlines, singer Davido’s uncle and Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, took to social media to celebrate him.

The politician penned down a lengthy note explaining how Layi’s win had brought pride to the state. He explained that skitmaker’s growth from lawyer to content guru showed that he could excel beyond limitations.

Governor Adeleke also noted that he was a great fan of Layi’s works and vowed to collaborate with him to drive necessary reforms in the entertainment industry.

His post reads in part:

“Layi's growth exemplifies the model of the new Osun we are building. The one that excel beyond limitations. From a law graduate to becoming an excellent content creator, Layi has shown how passion, commitment and consistency can lead to excellence.”

See the post below:

Layi Wasabi praises Osogbo

Layi also took to social media to pay homage to his hometown Osogbo after his AMVCA win. See his tweet below:

Fans react as Governor Adeleke celebrates Layi

Governor Adeleke’s post celebrating Layi’s AMVCA win as well as the skitmaker’s homage to Osogbo warmed the hearts of many fans on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Olabisioloyinbo_:

“This governor is one of my BEST! May you reign in peace and abundance of the Almighty sir.”

biolariches_:

“Ipinle omoluabi❤️.. Well deserved!! We are proud of our son! Osogbo oroki!!!”

Hennybliss_gadget:

“Oya give am Appointment as one of your SSA.”

layos_perfumery:

“Official S. A loading.”

larry_moore.1:

“My head Dey swell mhen our Governor ain’t a joke you’re very very well done sir.”

dipyah_posh:

“Talent choke for Osun state ! I’m one to be unveiled soon.”

happy_cohcoh:

“Osogbo to the world layi!❤️congratulations❤️.”

Strictlyabby:

“Osun people are proud of you @layiwasabi .”

_oluwakanyin:

“The whole of Osun state is proud of you my love.”

