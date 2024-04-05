Popular Nigerian singer Davido recently expressed his joy about being a father of twins while speaking of his experience in an interview

The DMW boss recounted how some people were worried upon discovering that his wife Chioma gave birth to twins

Davido went on to gush over how well-behaved his children were and fans reacted on social media

Top Nigerian singer Davido has opened up on his life and experience being a father of twins.

The Grammy-nominated music star shared the details about his newborns during an interview with BET. Recall that Davido and his wife Chioma caused a buzz on social media in October 2023 when they shared the good news of their twins online.

Davido gushes over his twins, says they are calm. Photos: @davido, @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

People said it was going to be hard

According to the Unavailable crooner, when the news of his twins first made the rounds, he got a lot of calls and side talks about how he and his wife Chioma might not be able to cope with having two kids at a time.

However, Davido went on to gush about his newborns being well-behaved babies. According to the music star, his twins do not cry and are very calm children. He also thanked God for his blessings.

In his words:

“I remember when they came, everybody was calling like, ‘They have twins, blah, blah, blah. It's gonna be hard.’ But, my twins are blessed. They don’t even cry. They're just calm and they're just growing so fast. It's just a blessing. Thank God for everything really.”

Netizens react as Davido speaks on being a dad of twins

Davido’s experience with fatherhood especially to twins sparked interesting reactions from Nigerians on social media. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

inumidun_:

“May their happiness never cease ❤️.”

uka.ugwu.16:

“Glory be to God Almighty .”

dabuchi_l:

“No b play play o .”

Mommy_chizzy:

“Awww Mercy of God & His protection all around David , The twins & Chioma In Jesus name amen ❤️.”

The_odogwu_nwanyi:

“I'm really happy for them ❤️.”

The_ebony_gurl:

“All time fave .”

Brbsextoysnigeria:

“Congratulations baba Ibeji God when o.”

chi_xtraa:

“God’s blessings adds no sorrow indeed .”

Wuraaola_art:

“Congratulations! Baba Ibeji .”

karenblqk:

“You wey no dey even dey around to do the work lol ooo.”

Iam_chase7:

“Congratulations OBO , baba ejima ❤️.”

favourite_babee:

“That's really sweet .”

Source: Legit.ng